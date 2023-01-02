NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024

SEATTLE (AP) — The 2024 NHL Winter Classic is headed to the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in an outdoor game at T-Mobile Park.

The NHL announced the matchup for one of its showcase events on Tuesday before Boston and Pittsburgh met in the 2023 installment. The game between the Golden Knights and Kraken will be played on Jan. 1, 2024, bringing together the league’s two newest franchises at the home of the Seattle Mariners.

It will be the first time the Winter Classic is played on the West Coast, and the Kraken will become the 29th different NHL franchise to participate in an outdoor game. Only Columbus, Florida and Arizona are yet to participate in an outdoor game.

Vegas previously took part in an outdoor game in 2021 when it faced Colorado on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.

