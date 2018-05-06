NHL warns Bruins' Brad Marchand: Keep tongue to yourself, or face consequences

The Stanley Cup playoffs are renowned for bringing out unusual or unfortunate narratives. Already, this year's postseason has run the gamut, from a surplus of controversial hits to the head (and trying to justify them) to a publicly-sanctioned spitting investigation into Sidney Crosby.

But the strangest has been Bruins heel Brad Marchand's newfound desire to lick his opponents.

In the wake of Friday's Game 4, the scene of Marchand's second such display of PDA in the first two rounds of Boston's playoff run, the NHL served notice to players — and the Bruins heel, specifically — to keep their tongues to themselves or face consequences.

NHL’s Colin Campbell spoke with Boston’s Brad Marchand and GM Don Sweeney today. The League put the player on notice that his actions last night are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2018

Marchand's antics began in Game 1 of the first round against the Maple Leafs when, in the heat of a scuffle with Leo Komarov, he nuzzled the Toronto tough guy, smooching his neck. The quirky incident led to laughs from observers around the league, who mostly agreed with Nazem Kadri's assessment that "it was uncomfortable to watch."

At the time, reports said the NHL gave Marchand a tongue-lashing for the outburst, but the league later shot down those claims.

True to form, that pest reputation has preceded Marchand into the second round against the Lightning.

With the Bruins trailing in the second period Friday, he became involved in a skirmish with Tampa's Ryan Callahan. Marchand landed a low-bridge hit on Callahan along the boards earlier in the game. So when Callahan confronted Marchand — shoving him in the face — the Bruin responded by licking Callahan's sweaty, bearded cheek (ew).

Brad Marchand gives Ryan Callahan a lick pic.twitter.com/b2th9vdOwO — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 5, 2018

"Well, he punched me four times in the face, so, you know, he just kept getting close," Marchand said after the game, a 4-3 Boston loss. "Nothing big."

Callahan was none too pleased.

"I don't know what the difference is between that and spitting in someone's face," he told reporters. "I hope the league looks at it. I don't know if there is discipline for spitting in someone's face. But for me it's worse, if not the same."

The NHL's threat of supplemental discipline should be enough to curtail such behavior for the rest of the playoffs. Marchand, of course, is no stranger to being reprimanded for his actions on the ice. He was suspended five games earlier this season for elbowing the Devils' Marcus Johansson, a ban that bridged the NHL's All-Star break in Tampa where Marchand, allowed to participate in the festivities, was heartily booed and embraced his villain roll, repeatedly egging on the crowd.

He was also fined on two separate occasions in March, the first for embellishment and another for elbowing the Islanders' Andrew MacDonald.