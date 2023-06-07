Kings ink defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to 2-year deal

The Los Angeles Kings signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman added that the deal is worth a reported cap hit of $5.88 million per season.

Gavrikov and the Kings, perhaps surprisingly, came to terms on a short-term deal rather than going the long-term route. (Getty)

Gavrikov, who was one of the most coveted players available at the 2023 NHL trade deadline, was acquired by the Kings along with goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Jonathan Quick (who was subsequently flipped to Vegas), a first-round pick in the 2023 draft and a third-round pick in 2024.

The extension takes one of the top pending free agents off the board.

Here's how the deal breaks down, via PuckPedia:

The #GoKingsGo signed 27 y/o pending UFA LD Gavrikov to 2 year $5.875M Cap Hit Deal.



Yr 1 $775K Salary, $5.725M Signing Bonus

Yr 2 $775K Salary, $4.475M SB



Includes full No Move Clause



Rep'd by Dan Milstein @GoldStarHockey https://t.co/1Hyj0z5ilN — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 7, 2023

