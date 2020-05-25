NHL unveils plan for reopening practice facilities without confirmed timetable

The NHL is reportedly looking to begin Phase 2 in early June. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

After coming to an agreement with the NHLPA last week on a return-to-play format, the NHL has finalized plans for the next crucial stage before arriving at its 24-team tournament to conclude the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Teams and players received a 29-page document from the NHL and NHLPA late Sunday night outlining “Phase 2” of the return-to-play process, which is the reopening of practice facilities and the resumption of small workouts.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports that there is no firm timetable, but that Phase 2 is being targeted for early June “based on the current information available.”

Maybe the most important detail from the document is that it’s stated clearly that all participation is “strictly voluntary,” and that teams cannot demand that players travel back to their club cities.

Players who are willing to take part will only be permitted entrance into practice facilities to skate in groups of six, and no coaches or other personnel will be allowed onto the ice with them. In addition, masks are mandatory when entering and leaving the facility, and should only be removed while exercising.

Players will be tested for COVID-19 two days before the initiation of Phase 2, and will then be tested twice a week while also self-administering temperature and symptoms checks daily, reports Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

The NHL reiterated in the memo that testing of players and personnel “must be done in the context of excess testing capacity, so as to not deprive health care workers, vulnerable populations and symptomatic individuals.”

There is no information included in the document regarding training camps (Phase 3) and the resumption of play (Phase 4).

