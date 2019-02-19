NHL trade tracker 2019: Rumors, completed deals as deadline nears
The NHL trade deadline is almost upon us.
Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET is the cutoff for teams to decide if they're playoff contenders or playoff pretenders.
Big names are reportedly on the trade block, including upcoming unrestricted free agents Artemi Panarin (Blue Jackets), Mark Stone (Senators), Mats Zuccarello (Rangers), Kevin Hayes (Rangers) and Matt Duchene (Senators). The question is: Who wants to pay a heavy price for what could potentially be a rental player?
10 players most likely to be traded by 2019 deadline
On the other end, a few teams will be looking to shed salary as the season appears to be a lost one. The Devils already traded Brian Boyle to Nashville and now rumors are swirling that fellow veterans Ilya Kovalchuk (Kings) and Eric Staal (Wild) are on the market.
Only time will tell what moves will be made, and Sporting News is keeping track of them all.
Here's an updated list of every trade completed before the NHL's 2019 deadline.
NHL trade deadline tracker 2019
DATE
TEAM
PLAYERS
TEAM
PLAYERS
Feb. 18
Blackhawks
Peter Holland (F)
Rangers
Darren Raddysh (D)
Oilers
Canucks
Ryan Spooner (F)
Oilers
Anthony Stolarz (G)
Flyers
Cam Talbot (G)
Feb. 12
Canucks
Marek Mazanec (G)
Rangers
2020 seventh-round pick
Feb. 11
Penguins
Blake Siebenaler (D)
Blue Jackets
conditional 2019 seventh-round pick
Canadiens
Nate Thompson (F) and 2019 fifth-round pick
Kings
2019 fourth-round pick
Canadiens
Dale Weise (F), Christian Folin (D)
Flyers
David Schlemko (D), Byron Froese (F)
Feb. 8
Coyotes
Emil Pettersson (F)
Predators
Adam Helewka (F), Laurent Dauphin (F)
Feb. 6
Predators
Cody McLeod (F)
Rangers
2020 seventh-round pick
Predators
Brian Boyle (F)
Devils
2019 second-round pick
Feb. 6
Senators
J.C. Beaudin (F)
Avalanche
Max McCormick (F)
Panthers
Derick Brassard (F), Riley Sheahan (F), 2019 second- round and two fourth-round picks (PIT/MIN)
Penguins
Nick Bjugstad (F), Jared McCann (F)
Jan. 30
Wild
Michael Kapla (D)
Devils
Ryan Murphy (D)
Maple Leafs
Jake Muzzin (D)
Kings
Carl Grundstrom (F), Sean Durzi (D), 2019 first-round pick
