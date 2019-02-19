NHL trade tracker 2019: Rumors, completed deals as deadline nears

Sporting News
It can be difficult to separate truth from rumor around the NHL trade deadline. Here's an updated list of every completed deal before the 2019 cutoff on Feb. 25.

NHL trade tracker 2019: Rumors, completed deals as deadline nears

It can be difficult to separate truth from rumor around the NHL trade deadline. Here's an updated list of every completed deal before the 2019 cutoff on Feb. 25.

The NHL trade deadline is almost upon us.

Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET is the cutoff for teams to decide if they're playoff contenders or playoff pretenders.

Big names are reportedly on the trade block, including upcoming unrestricted free agents Artemi Panarin (Blue Jackets), Mark Stone (Senators), Mats Zuccarello (Rangers), Kevin Hayes (Rangers) and Matt Duchene (Senators). The question is: Who wants to pay a heavy price for what could potentially be a rental player?

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE: 10 players most likely to be traded by 2019 deadline

On the other end, a few teams will be looking to shed salary as the season appears to be a lost one. The Devils already traded Brian Boyle to Nashville and now rumors are swirling that fellow veterans Ilya Kovalchuk (Kings) and Eric Staal (Wild) are on the market.

Only time will tell what moves will be made, and Sporting News is keeping track of them all.

Here's an updated list of every trade completed before the NHL's 2019 deadline.

NHL trade deadline tracker 2019

DATE

TEAM

PLAYERS

TEAM

PLAYERS

Feb. 18

Blackhawks

Peter Holland (F)

Rangers

Darren Raddysh (D)

Feb. 16

Oilers

Sam Gagner (F)

Canucks

Ryan Spooner (F)

Feb. 16

Oilers

Anthony Stolarz (G)

Flyers

Cam Talbot (G)

Feb. 12

Canucks

Marek Mazanec (G)

Rangers

2020 seventh-round pick

Feb. 11

Penguins

Blake Siebenaler (D)

Blue Jackets

conditional 2019 seventh-round pick

Feb. 11

Canadiens

Nate Thompson (F) and 2019 fifth-round pick

Kings

2019 fourth-round pick

Feb. 9

Canadiens

Dale Weise (F), Christian Folin (D)

Flyers

David Schlemko (D), Byron Froese (F)

Feb. 8

Coyotes

Emil Pettersson (F)

Predators

Adam Helewka (F), Laurent Dauphin (F)

Feb. 6

Predators

Cody McLeod (F)

Rangers

2020 seventh-round pick

Feb. 6

Predators

Brian Boyle (F)

Devils

2019 second-round pick

Feb. 6

Senators

J.C. Beaudin (F)

Avalanche

Max McCormick (F)

Feb. 1

Panthers

Derick Brassard (F), Riley Sheahan (F), 2019 second- round and two fourth-round picks (PIT/MIN)

Penguins

Nick Bjugstad (F), Jared McCann (F)

Jan. 30

Wild

Michael Kapla (D)

Devils

Ryan Murphy (D)

Jan. 28

Maple Leafs

Jake Muzzin (D)

Kings

Carl Grundstrom (F), Sean Durzi (D), 2019 first-round pick

Latest NHL trade rumors and news

Mats Zuccarello's four best fits as Rangers sell at deadline

Senators plan to move Matt Duchene; Blue Jackets, Predators interested

Could the Devils be ready to move Marcus Johansson?

NHL Rumor Roundup: Artemi Panarin's free-agent plans open new round of trade speculation

Edmonton Oilers open to trading Jesse Puljujarvi

NHL Rumor Roundup: Panthers could target Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky before trade deadline

NHL Rumor Roundup: Kings start overdue roster rebuild

Canucks' GM Jim Benning focused on Alex Edler extension, retention of draft picks

What to Read Next