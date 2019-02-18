NHL trade rumors: Mats Zuccarello's four best fits as Rangers sell at deadline

No, those aren't boos — those are "Zuuuuucs" that echo around Madison Square Garden. But with the NHL's trade deadline fast approaching and the Rangers in sell mode, the question is: How much longer will Mats Zuccarello be around to hear them?

Zuccarello, long a fan favorite in New York, is once again rumored to be on the move. Like clockwork — or at least since 2015 when he signed his current deal — his name constantly comes up as an acquirable option.

NYR getting good action on Zuccarello. Could go for a second rounder and a prospect perhaps. If the return on Kevin Hayes is soft, I could see NYR keeping him and trying to sign him. McQuad will go for at least what they gave up: 4th and 7th rders https://t.co/ngXvrZMBmU — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 14, 2019

And it appears this could be the year the UFA-to-be is finally traded off Broadway.

With the Rangers in rebuild mode, now may be opportune as the diminutive forward has has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last four games. In 44 games this season, Zuccarello has 11 goals and 37 points, with 14 of those coming on the power play.

So which team would make a good fit for the 31-year-old winger if he's dealt before Feb. 25?

Pittsburgh Penguins

Despite being division foes, Zuccarello could be a solid rental player for a team fighting for a playoff spot. He sees the ice exceptionally well and has a nose for the net. Having excelled with speedy, creative linemates such as Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, he could fit nicely on Sidney Crosby's wing. Zuccarello netted two goals Sunday in what The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello called an audtion for the trade deadline.

Calgary Flames

I don't think anyone had the Flames leading the Pacific Division at the start of the year, but here we are. Considering Calgary already has a small, speedy forward in Johnny Gaudreau, there is a chance Zuccarello would seamlessly maneuver into head coach Bill Peters' system. However, one must keep in mind that GM Brad Treliving told NHL.com's Tim Campbell on Sunday that he is not a big fan of rental players. There is always a chance Zuccarello will head back to New York July 1.

Nashville Predators

The Predators just added two of Zuccarello's former teammates in Brian Boyle and Cody McLeod. Neither provide the scoring punch that the Norwegian can bring, though, and Nashville needs goals. While the Preds' scoring has slumped as of late, their power play ranks dead last in the NHL at 12.1 percent efficiency. Throw in Zuccarello's 14 power-play points and he could bring a needed energy boost at a cheaper price than Artemi Panarin or Matt Duchene — two big fish Nashville reportedly has been chasing.

Edmonton Oilers

Just like Crosby, Zuccarello would look great on a line with Connor McDavid or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Oilers need to bolster their offense and the team around its superstar and Zuccarello would definitely be a vast improvement for Edmonton. However, a sign-and-trade situation may be the one that makes sense for interim GM Keith Gretzky, and that may not be an option.