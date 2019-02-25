NHL Trade Deadline: Mark Stone Heads to Vegas, Wayne Simmonds Off to Nashville

The NHL's trade deadline has passed and after a couple hours of silence in the early afternoon, the most exciting moves came in the final minutes.

Mark Stone officially has a new home in the Western Conference with the Golden Knights; the details of the move were reported about 10 minutes before the 3 p.m. deadline. Stone was Ottawa's final major asset for the trade market and it seemed like he could still re-sign before the deadline until trade rumors picked up over the weekend. Combined with sending Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel to the Blue Jackets, Ottawa lost its top three scorers in just one weekend. The rebuild has begun.

In a trade that was reportedly called in just minutes before the deadline, the Flyers sent Wayne Simmonds to the Predators for winger Ryan Hartman and a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick. The trade reunites Simmonds with Peter Laviolette, who coached the Flyers from 2009–14. Simmonds was one of the top names on the trade market this season and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Even after an eventful weekend of acquiring Duchene and Dzingel, the Blue Jackets didn't slow down on Monday. Columbus landed winger Adam McQuaid from the Rangers, as well as added Keith Kinkaid from the Devils for depth in goal. GM Jarmo Kekalainen repeated all weekend his approach to trading Artemi Panarin remained the same in that he would need a mammoth offer to move his star player. Panarin will stay in Columbus on a roster full of rentals as the Blue Jackets go all in on a playoff run.

Check out the rumors and news from the day as they happened below.

3:45 p.m. ET

• The Jets have re-acquired Matt Hendricks from the Wild for a seventh-round pick. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)

• The Canucks traded defenseman Erik Gudbranson to the Penguins in a one-for-one deal for Tanner Pearson. (Chris Johnston, Sportsnet)

• The Rangers traded Adam McQuaid to the Blue Jackets for defenseman Julius Bergman, a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2019 seventh-round pick. (Official)

• The Jets acquired defenseman Nathan Beaulieu from the Sabres for a sixth-round pick. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)

• The Panthers traded Bogdan Kiselevich to the Jets for a seventh-round pick. (Darren Dreger, TSN)

3:15 p.m. ET

• The Flyers have traded Wayne Simmonds to the Predators for winger Ryan Hartman and a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick. (Frank Seravalli, TSN)

• The Devils traded Marcus Johansson to the Bruins for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick. (Joe Haggerty, NBCSportsBoston.com)

• The Ducks have traded Michael Del Zotto to the Blues for a sixth-round pick. (Frank Seravalli, TSN)

3 p.m ET

• The Senators have traded Mark Stone to the Golden Knights for defenseman Erik Brannstrom, Oscar Lindberg and a second-round pick. (Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet)

2:30 p.m. ET

• The Wild have traded center Mikael Granlund to the Predators for winger Kevin Fiala. (Bob McKenzie, TSN)

• The Kings have traded defenseman Oscar Fantenberg to the Flames for a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick. (Official)

2 p.m. ET

• The Blue Jackets have acquired Adam McQuaid from the Rangers (Chris Jonston, Sportsnet). The return is a fourth- and seventh-round pick (Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet).

• The Panthers have traded Derick Brassard and a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick to the Avalanche for a 2020 third-round pick. If Brassard re-signs with Colorado, the Avs will not get the sixth-round pick. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)

• The Hurricanes have made their first deadline trade since 2016, acquiring Tomas Jurco from the Panthers for Cliff Pu and future considerations. (Official)

12:15 p.m. ET

• The Rangers are getting offers for Brandon Lemieux, whom they acquired after trading Kevin Hayes to the Jets. (Darren Dreger, TSN)

• All of the waivers from Sunday have cleared, which includes Lee Stempniak, who signed a one-year contract with the Bruins. (Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet)

• Mark Stone did not practice with the Senators on Monday. (John Shannon, Sportsnet)

• The Hurricanes have showed interest in Minnesota winger Jason Zucker. (Michael Russo, The Athletic)

11:30 a.m. ET

• The Coyotes have reportedly traded Jordan Weal to the Canadiens for Michael Chaput. (Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet)

• Boo Nieves has signed a one-year extension with the Rangers for $700,00. (Frank Seravalli, TSN)

• Marcus Johansson practiced with the Devils Monday morning, but he still expects to be moved before the deadline. (Eric Engels, Sportsnet)

10:15 a.m. ET

• Winnipeg is closing in on a deal for Kevin Hayes with the Rangers, but it's not finalized yet. (Bob McKenzie, TSN)

• The Devils signed goaltender Evan Cormier to a three-year entry-level contract after trading Keith Kinkaid to the Blue Jackets. (Official)

• In addition to Vegas, Toronto, Winnipeg and Calgary are also interested in Carolina's Micheal Ferland, but the Hurricanes may not want to move the winger. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)

9 a.m. ET

• The Devils are sending goaltender Keith Kinkaid to the Blue Jackets. (Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet)

• The Golden Knights have joined in on the Mark Stone conversations and if they miss out on the Ottawa winger, Micheal Ferland is also of interest. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)

• The Bruins are looking to snag a big name before the end of the day, with interest in Mark Stone, Wayne Simmonds and Tyler Toffoli. (Darren Dreger, TSN)

• After Mats Zuccarello went down in his Dallas debut and could be out for four weeks, the Stars may not be done trading. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)

7 a.m. ET

• The Red Wings traded winger Gustav Nyquist to the Sharks for a 2019 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 third round pick. (Official)

• The primary focus for Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion has been to trade Mark Stone, and interested teams include Winnipeg, Nashville, Calgary and Boston among others, but the asking price seems to be too high right now. (Bob McKenzie, TSN)

• The Sabres acquired defenseman Brandon Montour from the Ducks on Sunday, but Buffalo isn't done yet. (John Vogl, The Athletic)

• Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is now in trade talks for Wayne Simmonds. Fletcher was waiting until the last minute to give Philadelphia a chance to get back into the race. (Frank Seravalli, TSN)

• The Blue Jackets have heard plenty of offers for winger Artemi Panarin, but none have been impressive enough to prompt a trade. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)