NHL trade rumors: Florida Panthers ask Mike Hoffman for 10-team no-trade list

In preparation for a possible deal ahead of Monday's trade deadline, the Florida Panthers asked forward Mike Hoffman for at 10-team no-trade list Thursday, The Athletic's Pierre Lebrun first reported.

Hearing that Mike Hoffman’s camp has been asked by Florida to submit its 10-team no-trade list which is part of the player’s modified NTC. It is a No list. Doesn’t mean he will be traded but obviously teams are calling so Panthers need to be ready. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) 21 February 2019

Hoffman would be the third player recently dealt by the Panthers who sent Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann to Pittsburgh on Feb. 1.

Hoffman could be a valuable late-season addition for teams in the postseason hunt. Through 58 games, Hoffman is 12 points shy of matching his career-high of 61 from 2016-17 and is on pace for his first 30-goal season.

While the 29-year-old Canadian's on-ice performance is enticing, his off-ice numbers might limit his market. Signed through the 2019-20 season, Hoffman's base salary of $5.65 million could scare off suitors ahead of Monday's deadline.

A fifth-round pick of the Senators in 2009, Hoffman is in the midst of his first season away from Ottawa. The Senators traded him to San Jose last June due to allegations towards him and his fiance of cyberbullying Senators' captain Erik Karlsson and his wife. The Sharks then moved to Hoffman to the Panthers later that same day.