NHL trade rumors: Could Wayne Simmonds be headed to the Bruins?

Wayne Simmonds could be headed to a different city on the east coast.

The Flyers' winger has popped up in trade speculation ahead of next week's trade deadline and the Boston Bruins are a clear fit.

Simmonds is a wily veteran who can score and add physicality and defense on the opposite end of the ice. With an aging core, the Bruins' championship window is fading.

The 11-year veteran would make a formidable pair with Bruins' center David Krejci on the second line. Krejci is a notorious pass-first center who has had a rotating door of linemates this season. The addition of Simmonds would add some stability to the line and allow the two to develop a rapport before the postseason.

Boston is without David Pastrnak, who suffered a thumb injury recently. Acquiring Simmonds would help fill the void left by Pastrnak, who is second on the team with 66 points.

Simmonds, an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, represents a rental at the deadline. However, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has not been shy of adding rentals in the past. Just last season he pulled off a blockbuster with the New York Rangers to acquire Rick Nash, who was also in the last year of his deal at the time.

Simmonds has had a subpar season thus far with 27 points, which could lower the cost to acquire his services.

If the regular season ended today, Boston would have a tough task with juggernauts such as Tampa Bay and Toronto in their way. For the Bruins to make a serious run at the Stanley Cup, reinforcements such Simmonds -- despite his down season -- would aide their championship aspirations.