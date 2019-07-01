NHL trade news: Canadiens trade Nicolas Deslauriers to Ducks; clear cap space

The Montreal Canadiens seem to have their sights set on bringing in a top-tier free agent this offseason.

After freeing up $3.9 million Sunday by sending Andrew Shaw to Chicago, the Canadiens cleared another $950,000 in cap space by dealing left winger Nicolas Deslauriers to the Anaheim Ducks for a fourth-round draft pick in 2020.

The Canadiens have acquired Anaheim’s 4th round pick in 2020, in return for forward Nicolas Deslauriers.



The six-year veteran suited up for 48 games last season and posted two goals and three assists with a minus-12 rating. He joined Montreal on opening day of the 2017-18 season when he was traded from Buffalo for Zach Redmond.

With the additional $4.85 million in cap space created the day before free agency begins, keep an eye on the Canadiens to be in the mix for at least one big-name free agent.