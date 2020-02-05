NHL Rumor Mill: Latest on Alec Martinez, Tyler Toffoli

The sweepstakes for Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli are heating up. (Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We are officially entering trade season in the National Hockey League. Each day new reports come out and the rumors continue to fly. Check the Yahoo Sports NHL Rumor Mill for updates on the latest trade news as the Feb. 24 trade deadline nears.

Report: Predators, Golden Knights, Panthers discussing Alec Martinez

Toffoli might not be the only member of the Kings on the move, as the Predators, Golden Knights and Panthers are showing interest in defenceman Alec Martinez. Martinez - best known for his Stanley Cup-clinching goal in 2014 - is logging over 21 minutes per game and could provide top-six depth for a leading contender.

Friedman: Bruins, Flyers showing interest in Tyler Toffoli

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers are among the teams interested in Tyler Toffoli. Calgary’s interest in Toffoli was previously reported and it’s still in the mix. Kings head coach Todd MacLellan wanted to extend and retain Toffoli but Friedman reports “it is more likely than not” than he gets traded before the deadline.

Report: Rangers’ Chris Kreider sits atop “wish lists” of 8 teams

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday that Rangers forward Chris Kreider is a hot commodity right now, with no less than eight teams showing serious interest in the speedy 28-year-old winger.

“Teams don’t spend first-round picks at the deadline like they’re candy anymore. But here’s what I do know so far: Eight teams have informed the Rangers they’ve got Kreider at the top of their wish list. And the Rangers are looking for at least the return they got on Kevin Hayes a year ago at the deadline,” LeBrun wrote.

For context, Hayes netted the Rangers a first, young winger Brendan Lemieux and a conditional fourth from the Jets at last year’s deadline. LeBrun also floated the possibility of the St. Louis Blues dangling a 2020 first-round pick and young winger Jordan Kyrou in exchange for Kreider.

LeBrun: Tyler Toffoli make sense for Flames; J.G. Pageau to Isles; Kase to Bruins

On top of a potential Kreider deal, which seems imminent, LeBrun put together several other realistic trade scenarios, based on his feel for the market from recent conversations the insider has had with executives and sources around the league:

TOFFOLI “My take: I just don’t think the Kings will be able to drum up a first-round pick for Toffoli. He would fill a need rather perfectly for the Flames, who created cap space last month by trading away Michael Frolik, and have been looking for a right-shot, top-6 winger.” PAGEAU “Pageau fills a top-9 need for the Isles and his blue-collar, two-way playing style fits in nicely with the Isles’ culture. Now, it might be that either or both of Pageau and Hainsey end up signing extensions with the Senators but for the time being, they’re still pending UFAs and there’s potential for them to be dealt.” KASE “My take: I’m sure the Bruins would rather get their hands on Rickard Rakell but the Ducks aren’t moving him unless it’s a knocks-your-socks-off offer. Kase, 24, would still fill Boston’s need for a right-shot winger and his $2.6 million cap hit through this season and next isn’t exorbitant.”

The Bruins are also showing active interest in Toffoli and Kreider, per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski.

Matheson: Oilers would flip Jesse Puljujarvi to Red Wings for Andreas Athanasiou

Oilers beat writer Jim Matheson — who isn’t necessarily an insider but does have some connections in Edmonton’s front office and is usually in tune with the general climate around the team — claimed this weekend that GM Ken Holland would flip disgruntled winger Jesse Puljujarvi, who spent this past season in Finland’s top league.

You can bet Ken Holland would trade Puljujarvi’s rights for Athanasiou but the Wings might want a draft pick too. Maybe OK, as long as it's not a second-rounder? Fourth or higher? Fine,” Matheson tweeted.

There’s definitely legs to this as history between Ken Holland and Wings GM Steve Yzerman obviously runs deep. Puljujarvi isn’t eligible until next season, which is fine for the last-place Wings at this point in their rebuild.

Report: Maple Leafs interested in Wild’s Dumba

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are currently “investigating every good defenseman on the market” and their search has led them to check in with the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.

Dumba, 25, sits with 16 points in 50 games this season and is slated to earn $6-million per season until 2023. His contract would seem to fit Kyle Dubas’ intent to acquire players with term at this year’s deadline, rather than rentals.

On pace to finish well below his 50-point output from the 2017-18 season, Dumba’s value seemingly isn’t as high as it once was. It will be interesting to see how willing the Wild are to ship out their former first-round pick.

Report: Bruins, Hurricanes interested in Sharks’ Dillon

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are both reportedly interested in San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon.

The Hurricanes recently lost Dougie Hamilton to a fractured fibula, an injury that currently has him listed as out indefinitely. Hamilton’s loss, given the elite level he was playing at this season, could have Carolina looking to bolster its blue line ahead of the trade ban.

Report: Penguins asking the Wild about Zucker

With Jake Guentzel out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, the Pittsburgh Penguins could be in the market for top-six winger.

The club has reportedly asked the Minnesota Wild about the availability of Jason Zucker, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Zucker has recorded 14 goals and 28 points across 40 games this season.

