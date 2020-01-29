NHL Rumor Mill: Maple Leafs interested in Matt Dumba

Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on November 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

We are officially entering trade season in the National Hockey League. Each day new reports come out and the rumors start to spread. Check the Yahoo Sports NHL Rumor Mill for updates on the latest trade news as the Feb. 24 trade deadline nears.

Report: Maple Leafs interested in Wild’s Dumba

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are currently “investigating every good defenseman on the market” and their search has led them to check in with the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.

Dumba, 25, sits with 16 points in 50 games this season and is slated to earn $6-million per season until 2023. His contract would seem to fit Kyle Dubas’ intent to acquire players with term at this year’s deadline, rather than rentals.

On pace to finish well below his 50-point output from the 2017-18 season, Dumba’s value seemingly isn’t as high as it once was. It will be interesting to see how willing the Wild are to ship out their former first-round pick.

Report: Bruins, Hurricanes interested in Sharks’ Dillon

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are both reportedly interested in San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon.

The Hurricanes recently lost Dougie Hamilton to a fractured fibula, an injury that currently has him listed as out indefinitely. Hamilton’s loss, given the elite level he was playing at this season, could have Carolina looking to bolster its blue line ahead of the trade ban.

Report: Penguins asking the Wild about Zucker

With Jake Guentzel out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, the Pittsburgh Penguins could be in the market for top-six winger.

The club has reportedly asked the Minnesota Wild about the availability of Jason Zucker, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Zucker has recorded 14 goals and 28 points across 40 games this season.

