NHL trade news: Penguins acquire Erik Gudbranson from Canucks

The Penguins deepened their defense Monday as the NHL trade deadline came to a close.

Pittsburgh acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Canucks in exchange for Tanner Pearson, the team announced.

The Penguins also landed defenseman Chris Wideman from the Panthers for Jean-Sebastien Dea.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

TRADE ALERT: The Penguins have acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Tanner Pearson. pic.twitter.com/2zJ2qX80PC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 25, 2019

TRADE ALERT: The Penguins have acquired defenseman Chris Wideman from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jean-Sebastien Dea. pic.twitter.com/m5PMeSGm63 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 25, 2019

Gudbranson, 27, is signed for $4 million through the 2021 season. He has two goals in 57 games this season and was a league-worst minus-27 during his time in Vancouver.

MORE: NHL trade deadline 2019: Biggest deals that went down

Wideman, 29, has been limited to just 25 games this season and had stops in Ottawa, Edmonton and Florida since it began. His best performance came during the 2016-17 season when he tallied five goals and 17 points in 76 games with the Senators.

The questionable deals come with the Penguins in the midst of a disastrous campaign in which they sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division and outside the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.