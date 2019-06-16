NHL trade news: Blackhawks acquire Olli Maatta from Penguins for Dominik Kahun

The Blackhawks have been looking for a defenseman and they just got a good one.

Chicago has acquired 2012 first-round pick Olli Maatta from the Penguins for Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round draft pick, Pittsburgh announced Saturday.

TRADE ALERT: The Penguins have acquired forward Dominik Kahun and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Olli Maatta.



Sportsnet reported earlier on Saturday the Blackhawks were looking to solidify their blue line and they have done just that with Maatta who was one of the top finishers for the Calder Trophy as a rookie and is consistently high on the plus-minus with the Penguins.

Maatta had trouble cracking the top blue lines for Pittsburgh, but has produced when he has been given the chance scoring 25 goals and adding 82 assists in 362 career games with the Penguins.

He signed a six-year contract extension with the Penguins in 2016.

Kahun is coming off of a very good rookie year with the Blackhawks having scored 13 goals and adding 24 assists while playing all 82 games for Chicago.

However, he wasn't on the ice all that much down the stretch, so clearly the Blackhawks didn't see him as part of their future and traded him because of that.

Kahun signed with the Blackhawks on a two-year entry level contract in May 2018 and is a member of the German National team.