NHL trade deadline tracker: Will the underachieving Panthers buy or sell (or neither)?

It’s deadline day in the NHL and it could be an interesting one for the Florida Panthers.

It also might not.

The Panthers (30-27-6) are in a strange position ahead of the trade deadline: After winning the Presidents’ Trophy last year, they understandably expected to be one of the best teams in the league once again and instead sit outside the postseason field with less than 20 games to go.

General manager Bill Zito will have some tough decisions to make: Is it time to punt on this season and trade away some players to recoup some future assets, or will Florida try to load up again to make the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs and improve its roster?

Stay tuned throughout the day for live updates, rumors, news and analysis until the 3 p.m. deadline.

8 a.m.: It has been a wild month-plus across the NHL. Already, teams have traded 12 first-round picks since the start of 2023 and made more than two dozen trades in the last two weeks alone. All-Stars like Bo Horvat and Vladimir Tarasenko have moved, and so have other stars like Patrick Kane and Timo Meier.

The Panthers have sat it all out. It’s what their precarious position on the fringe of the Stanley Cup playoffs have necessitated, but they didn’t really have much of a choice, anyway: Florida doesn’t own any of its next three first-round picks and doesn’t have any top-40 prospects, according to TheHockeyWriters.com’s midseason rankings.

It’s going to make any blockbuster deals — like the one the Panthers made to bring Claude Giroux to South Florida last season — impossible, although the Panthers could always opt to be on the other end of one of those. Centers Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart are both drawing interest from contenders across the league, according to various reports. Still, it seems unlikely Florida will part with either, as both are under team control beyond this year, meaning they can both help the Panthers try to get back to the Cup playoffs this year and be part of a more serious Stanley Cup chase next season.

The more likely player to move — if Florida opts to do some selling — is defenseman Radko Gudas, who’s in the final year of his deal. Although Gudas probably won’t fetch a first-round pick, he would help the Panthers recoup some of the future assets they’ve spent in recent years.

If it does some buying, Florida will be on the lookout for players under contract beyond this season, although the Panthers are projected to have more than $11 million in cap space this offseason to potentially keep a new addition in the fold beyond this year. The Panthers’ most valuable trade chips, excluding players on the current roster, are prospect Mackie Samoskevich, second-round picks in 2023 and 2025, and third-round picks in 2024 and 2025.