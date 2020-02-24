NHL Trade Tracker: Follow along for all live updates

The NHL Trade Deadline — set for 3 p.m. Eastern on Monday, Feb. 24 — is quickly approaching. However, a host of teams have already made some moves in hopes of contending for the Stanley Cup in June.

It may be difficult to keep up with all the transactions, but have no fear, we have you covered. Keep coming back here for all live updates.

Monday, February 24, 2020

Ducks acquire D Christian Djoos from Capitals.

Golden Knights acquire F Nick Cousins from Canadiens in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Flames acquire D Erik Gustafsson from Blackhawks for a third-round pick.

Lightning acquire F Barclay Goodrow from Sharks for a first-round pick.

Hurricanes acquire D Brady Skjei from Rangers for a first-round pick.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers skates against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ducks acquire F Sonny Milano from Blue Jackets in exchange for F Devin Shore.

Golden Knights acquire G Robin Lehner from Blackhawks in exchange for G Malcolm Subban, a second-round pick and a prospect.

Hurricanes acquire D Sami Vatanen from Devils in exchange for a second-round pick and a prospect.

Penguins acquire F Conor Sheary, F Evan Rodrigues from Sabres in exchange for F Dominik Kahun.

Flames acquire D Derek Forbort from the Kings in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Oilers acquire F Tyler Ennis from the Senators in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Oilers acquire F Andreas Athanasiou from Red Wings in exchange for F Sam Gagner and two second-round picks.

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 18: Andreas Athanasiou #72 of the Detroit Red Wings gets set for the face-off against the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL game at Little Caesars Arena on February 18, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. The Wings defeated the Canadiens 4-3. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Senators acquire F Matthew Peca from Canadiens in exchange for F Aaron Luchuk, 2020 seventh-round pick.

Bruins acquire F Nick Ritchie from the Ducks in exchange for F Danton Heinen.

Sabres acquire F Wayne Simmonds from Devils for fifth-round pick in 2021.

Flyers acquire F Derek Grant from the Ducks for a fourth-round pick and a prospect.

Rangers sign F Chris Kreider to seven-year extension with an average annual value of $6.5 million.

Penguins acquire F Patrick Marleau from Sharks for third-round pick.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 20: Patrick Marleau #12 of the San Jose Sharks plays against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on February 20, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Sharks 2-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Flyers acquire F Nate Thompson from Canadiens for a fifth-round pick.

Hurricanes acquire FVincent Trocheck from Panthers for F Erik Haula, F Lucas Wallmark and two prospects, including D Chase Priskie.

Islanders acquire F Jean-Gabriel Pageau from Senators in exchange for a first and second-round pick in 2020. Ottawa will acquire an additional third-round pick in 2022 if the Islanders win the Stanley Cup.

OTTAWA, ON - FEBRUARY 18: Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Ottawa Senators looks on during a break in a game against the Buffalo Sabres at Canadian Tire Centre on February 18, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Avalanche acquire F Vladislav Namestnikov from Senators in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Oilers acquire D Mike Green from Red Wings in exchange for F Kyle Brodziak, conditional 2020 draft pick.

Capitals acquire F Ilya Kovalchuk from Canadiens in exchange for 2020 third-round pick.

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Maple Leafs acquire F Miikka Salomaki from the Predators for D Ben Harpur.

Friday, February 21, 2020

Bruins acquire F Ondrej Kase from Ducks in exchange for David Backes, a 2020 first-round pick, and blueline prospect Axel Andersson.

Jets receive F Cody Eakin from the Vegas Golden Knights for a conditional 2021 fourth-round pick.

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Alec Martinez is the newest member of the Vegas Golden Knights. (Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

Rangers acquire G J.F. Berube from Flyers for future considerations.

Maple Leafs acquire F Max Veronneau from Senators in exchange for F Aaron Luchuk, 2021 conditional sixth-round pick.

Golden Knights acquire D Alec Martinez from Kings in exchange for 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick.

Maple Leafs acquire F Denis Malgin from Panthers in exchange for F Mason Marchment.

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Brenden Dillon was acquired by the Washington Capitals ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Capitals acquire D Brenden Dillon from Sharks in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick and 2021 conditional third-round pick.

Blues acquire D Marco Scandella from Canadiens in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick, 2021 conditional fourth-round pick.

Jets acquire D Dylan DeMelo from Senators in exchange for 2020 third-round pick.

Rangers acquire F Julien Gauthier from Hurricanes in exchange for D Joey Keane.

Monday, February 17, 2020

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in exchange for F Tim Schaller, F Tyler Madden, 2020 second-round pick and 2022 conditional fourth-round pick.

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Lightning acquire F Blake Coleman from Devils in exchange for F Nolan Foote, 2020 conditional first-round pick.

Islanders acquire D Andy Greene from Devils in exchange for D David Quenneville, 2021 second-round pick.

Monday, February 10, 2020

Penguins acquire Jason Zucker from Wild in exchange for F Alex Galchenyuk, D Calen Addison, 2020 conditional first-round pick.

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Maple Leafs acquire G Jack Campbell, F Kyle Clifford from Kings in exchange for F Trevor Moore, 2020 third-round pick, 2021 conditional third-round pick.

