NHL Trade Deadline Rumors: Capitals Acquire Forward Carl Hagelin

The NHL trade deadline is approaching and deals are picking up as teams look to make acquisitions to help them make a Stanley Cup run.

Star Ottawa forwards and free agents-to-be Matt Duchene and Matt Stone are on the trade block. Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky are also hot names ahead of the deadline.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around the league:

• The Capitals have acquired forward Carl Hagelin from the Los Angeles Kings for a third round pick in the 2019 NHL draft and a conditional sixth round pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft. (Capitals)

• The Rangers are taking calls on left wing Chris Kreider. (Larry Brooks, The New York Post)

• The Bruins acquired center Charlie Coyle from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night for center Ryan Donato and a conditional fifth-round pick that would become a fourth-round choice if the Bruins win a playoff round. (Bruins)

• The Bruins had interest in the Wild's Eric Staal, but it appears he's no longer a fit. (Joe McDonald, The Athletic)

• The Senators don't want to risk an injury for Matt Duchene so he not expected to be in the lineup for Ottawa on Thursday. He may have played his last game with Ottawa, which was a 8–7 loss to Chicago. (Darren Dreger, TSN).