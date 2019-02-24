NHL Trade Deadline Rumors: Flyers in Trade Talks for Wayne Simmonds

The NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and a handful of teams are preparing for the final stretch of the season by making acquisitions to improve their rosters.

Things got off to a fun start Saturday when the New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Connor Carrick and a third-round pick in the 2019 draft from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Ben Lovejoy.

On Friday, the Senators traded Matt Duchene to the Blue Jackets, while the Capitals acquired Carl Hagelin from the Kings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2020 entry draft on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around the league:

• Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is now in trade talks for Wayne Simmonds. Fletcher was waiting until the last minute to give Philadelphia a chance to get back into the race. (Frank Seravalli, TSN)

• The Blue Jackets have heard plenty of offers for winger Artemi Panarin, but none have been impressive enough to prompt a trade. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN)

• The Ducks have traded defenseman Brandon Montour to the Sabres for defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first-round pick. (Elliotte Friedman, TSN)

• The Rangers traded Mats Zuccarello to the Stars for two conditional picks. (Darren Dreger, TSN)

• Ottawa sent Ryan Dzingel and a Calgary seventh-round pick to the Blue Jackets for Anthony Duclair and two second-round picks. (Elliotte Friedman, TSN)

• The primary focus for Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion has been to trade Mark Stone, and interested teams include Winnipeg, Nashville, Calgary and Boston among others, but the asking price seems to be too high right now. (Bob McKenzie, TSN)

Story continues

• Florida sat Derick Brassard against the Kings, the Panthers last game before the trade deadline. Florida acquired Brassard on Feb. 1 from the Penguins. (George Richards, The Athletic)