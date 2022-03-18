Report: Blackhawks trade Brandon Hagel to Lightning

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Brandon Hagel to the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Getty)
The Chicago Blackhawks have traded winger Brandon Hagel to the Tamp Bay Lightning in exchange for multiple players and draft picks, according to reports.

Hagel has 21 goals and 37 points in 55 games with the Blackhawks this season, his second full campaign with the team. The 23-year-old has two more years remaining on his three-year contract that carries a cap hit of $1.5 million.

More to come...

