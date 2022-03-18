Report: Blackhawks trade Brandon Hagel to Lightning

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded winger Brandon Hagel to the Tamp Bay Lightning in exchange for multiple players and draft picks, according to reports.

The @TBLightning and @NHLBlackhawks Trade:



Hagel

4th round ‘22

4th round ‘24



Katchouk

Raddysh

1st round ‘23

1st round ‘24 — House of Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) March 18, 2022

Hagel has 21 goals and 37 points in 55 games with the Blackhawks this season, his second full campaign with the team. The 23-year-old has two more years remaining on his three-year contract that carries a cap hit of $1.5 million.

Brandon Hagel's market value is already almost 4x his salary cap + he's signed for 2 more years at a $1.5M.



The Lightning add a real solid middle-six winger who can set up his teammates + create off the rush. Should help rebuild that 3rd line as a Coleman/Gourde-type replacement pic.twitter.com/vqPHSMB7T1 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 18, 2022

