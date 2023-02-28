NHL trade deadline: Rangers acquiring Patrick Kane from Blackhawks

Patrick Kane is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 seasons and three Stanley Cups. (Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly trading superstar forward Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick, according to Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff.

Breaking: It's Showtime.



Sources tell @DailyFaceoff: #NYR expected to acquire Patrick Kane for 2023 2nd Rd Pick (can become a 1st) and a 4th Rd Pick. #NYR and #Blackhawks plan to conduct 3-team trade call tonight.



Possible Kane makes #NYR debut Wed in Philadelphia vs. #Flyers. pic.twitter.com/GsNeQlk48E — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 28, 2023

Kane has tallied 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games with Chicago this season. He has not played since Feb. 22, choosing to sit out as his future was being determined.

The 34-year-old spent 16 seasons with the Blackhawks after he was taken with the first-overall pick in 2007, scoring 446 goals and registering 1,225 points in 1,161 games. Kane led Chicago to three Stanley Cups in the span of five seasons between 2010 and 2015, notably scoring the championship-clinching goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010.

The nine-time All-Star has won an Art Ross Trophy, a Hart Memorial Trophy, a Ted Lindsay Award, a Conn Smythe Trophy and a Calder Memorial Trophy over his legendary career. Kane was name among the top-100 players in NHL history in 2017.

The Buffalo, New York native is in the final year of a eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million AAV) he signed in July 2014.