NHL trade deadline: Maple Leafs acquire Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty from Blackhawks for picks, prospects

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Jake McCabe, forward Sam Lafferty, a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025 from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev, the team announced Monday.

More to come.