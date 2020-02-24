NHL Trade Deadline Live Blog: Breaking down the action in real time

After weeks of speculation, rumours and admittedly, some trades to parse through, we’re finally at the NHL Trade Deadline.

There are a number of high-profile names that could be on the move ahead of Monday’s afternoon deadline, and a host of teams that will be looking to go all-in in hopes of lifting the Stanley Cup this summer.

We’ll keep you posted here on everything that’s happening ahead of the deadline.

9:50 a.m: Ottawa is not messing around this morning. First it sent forward Vladislav Namestnikov to Colorado in exchange for a 4th round pick in 2021.

Next the Senators packaged Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the Islanders for a massive haul. They get a conditional first round pick in 2020 (if it’s a top 3 selection it moves to 2021), a second round pick in 2020, and another conditional third round pick in 2022 (only if the Islanders win the Stanley Cup this year).

9:15 a.m: Last year, the first trade happened at 9:01 a.m., but nothing’s happened so far. That’s bound to change soon, right?

9:00 a.m: We got a trade just after midnight last night, as Mike Green will be heading to the Oilers. Although he’s not the same player he was in his prime, it indicates that the Oilers are at least trying to do what they can to amplify their playoff bid.

