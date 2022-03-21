NHL trade deadline 2022: Every deal made on deadline day
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BlackhawksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Follow along throughout the day for the latest news and updates from the 2022 NHL trade deadline.
Jets, Kings swap AHL players
Jets: D Markus Phillips
Kings: D Nelson Nogier
Flames trade minor-league goalie to Sens
Senators: G Michael McNiven
Flames: Future considerations
#Flames have traded minor-league goalie Michael McNiven to Ottawa for future considerations.
— Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) March 21, 2022
Lightning acquire Nash from Coyotes
Lightning: C Riley Nash
Coyotes: Future considerations
Stars acquire Namestnikov from Red Wings
Stars: LW Vladislav Namestnikov
Red Wings: 4th-round pick
Flames acquire Carpenter from Blackhawks
Flames: C Ryan Carpenter
Blackhawks: 2024 5th-round pick
Ryan Carpenter is going from #Blackhawks to #Flames in exchange for a 2024 5th round pick.@DailyFaceoff
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022
Hurricanes acquire Domi in three-team trade
Hurricanes: LW Max Domi, D Tyler Inamoto
Blue Jackets: D Aidan Hreschuk
Panthers: 6th-round pick, LW Egor Korshkov
Official! The #Canes have acquired Max Domi and Tyler Inamoto in a 3-team trade.
Details » https://t.co/ai8YxaFyoI pic.twitter.com/vJLbFTq9TV
— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 21, 2022
*Blue Jackets retain 50% of Domi's salary, Panthers pay 25%
Penguins land Rakell from Ducks
Penguins: RW Rickard Rakell
Ducks: RW Zach Aston-Reese, LW Dominik Simon, G Calle Clang, 2022 2nd-round pick
Oilers acquire Brassard from Flyers
Oilers: C/LW Derick Brassard
Flyers: 2023 4th-round pick
*Flyers retain 50% of Brassard's salary
Canucks deal Motte to Rangers
Rangers: LW Tyler Motte
Canucks: 2023 4th-round pick
Rangers acquire Copp from Jets
Rangers: C Andrew Copp, 2023 6th-round pick
Jets: Conditional 2022 2nd-round pick, conditional 2022 (from Blues) or 2023 (from Rangers) 2nd-round pick, 2023 5th-round pick, F Morgan Barron
Condition 1: 2nd can turn into a 1st if NYR wins two rounds in the playoffs and Copp plays 50% of the playoff games.
Condition 2: Winnipeg's option of a 2022 2nd Round Pick or 2023 2nd Round Pick
— Daily Faceoff - Fantasy (@DFOFantasy) March 21, 2022
Canadiens trade Hammond to Devils
Canadiens: C Nate Schnarr
Devils: G Andrew Hammond
Rangers deal Bitetto to Sharks
Sharks: D Anthony Bitetto
Rangers: RW Nick Merkley
Jets acquire Sanford from Sens
Jets: LW Zach Sanford
Senators: 2022 5th-round pick
Avs acquire Cogliano from Sharks
Avalanche: F Andrew Cogliano
Sharks: 2024 5th-round pick
*San Jose retains 50% of Cogliano's salary
Capitals acquire Larsson from Coyotes
Capitals: LW Johan Larsson
Coyotes: 2023 3rd-round pick
*Arizona retains 50% of Larsson's salary
Avs land Lehkonen from Canadiens
Avalanche: LW Arturri Lehkonen
Canadiens: D Justin Barron, 2024 2nd-round pick
*Montreal retains 50% of Lehkonen's salary
Blues acquire pair of defensemen from Red Wings
Blues: D Nick Leddy, D Luke Witkowski
Red Wings: D Jake Walman, F Oskar Sundqvist, 2023 2nd-round pick
*Detroit retains 50% of Leddy's $5.5M salary
Senators acquire Senyshyn from Bruins
Senators: Zach Senyshyn, 2022 5th-round pick
Bruins: D Josh Brown, 2022 conditional 7th-round pick
Predators, Kings swap minor-leaguers
Predators: LW Brayden Burke
Kings: D Frederic Allard
Predators acquire Biega from Maple Leafs
Predators: D Alex Biega
Maple Leafs: Future considerations
Rangers acquire Braun from Flyers
Rangers: D Justin Braun
Flyers: 2023 3rd-round pick
Oilers acquire Kulak from Canadiens
Oilers: D Brett Kulak
Canadiens: D William Lagesson, conditional 2022 2nd-round pick, 2024 7th-round pick
*Montreal retains 50% of Kulak's 2021-22 salary
A bit complicated, but EDM's second-rounder this year is tied up in the Duncan Keith trade. If he plays top-4 minutes through three rounds, it goes to CHI. They do have a 2023 second-rounder. We'll see. That was the price MTL was looking for here.
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 21, 2022
Wild trade Kahkonen to Sharks
Sharks: G Kaapo Kahkonen
Wild: D Jacob Middleton, 2022 5th-round pick
Wild land Fleury from Blackhawks
Wild: G Marc-Andre Fleury
Blackhawks: Conditional 2022 1st-round pick
*Chicago retains 50% of Fleury's $7M salary
Fleury conditions: 2nd round pick becomes a 1st for #Blackhawks if MIN reaches Western Conference Final and Fleury accounts for 4 wins or more in first two rounds.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022
Jets offload Little's contract to Coyotes
Coyotes: C Bryan Little, C Nathan Smith
Jets: 4th-round pick
Capitals bring back Johansson in deal with Kraken
Capitals: C/W Marcus Johansson
Kraken: RW Daniel Sprong, 2022 4th-round pick, 2023 6th-round pick
*Seattle retains 50% of Johansson's $1.5M salary
Coyotes acquire prospect McBain from Wild
Coyotes: C Jack McBain
Wild: 2022 2nd-round pick (from Vancouver)
Arizona gets a big, strong two-way center in Jack McBain. Took a big offensive step as a senior with Boston College. Best-case scenario is a middle-six pivot in my opinion
— Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) March 21, 2022
Penguins acquire Beaulieu from Jets
Penguins: D Nathan Beaulieu
Jets: Conditional 2022 7th-round pick
More from Yahoo Sports