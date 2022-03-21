NHL trade deadline 2022: Every deal made on deadline day

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — When all the moves by the Seattle Kraken were finally wrapped up on Monday, Ron Francis went to a few key players whom he sees as part of the team’s future with a very clear message. The general manager wanted them to know his goal is for Seattle to be a playoff contender next year, not several years down the road. “It’s important for me and the coaches to have conversations, and I’ve already started having some this morning with some guys, just to make them aware that we didn’t d