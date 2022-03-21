  • Oops!
NHL trade deadline 2022: Every deal made on deadline day

Yahoo Sports Staff
·4 min read
In this article:
Follow along throughout the day for the latest news and updates from the 2022 NHL trade deadline.

Jets, Kings swap AHL players

Jets: D Markus Phillips

Kings: D Nelson Nogier

Flames trade minor-league goalie to Sens

Senators: G Michael McNiven

Flames: Future considerations

Lightning acquire Nash from Coyotes

Lightning: C Riley Nash

Coyotes: Future considerations

Stars acquire Namestnikov from Red Wings

Stars: LW Vladislav Namestnikov

Red Wings: 4th-round pick

Flames acquire Carpenter from Blackhawks

Flames: C Ryan Carpenter

Blackhawks: 2024 5th-round pick

Hurricanes acquire Domi in three-team trade

Hurricanes: LW Max Domi, D Tyler Inamoto

Blue Jackets: D Aidan Hreschuk

Panthers: 6th-round pick, LW Egor Korshkov

*Blue Jackets retain 50% of Domi's salary, Panthers pay 25%

Penguins land Rakell from Ducks

Penguins: RW Rickard Rakell

Ducks: RW Zach Aston-Reese, LW Dominik Simon, G Calle Clang, 2022 2nd-round pick

Oilers acquire Brassard from Flyers

Oilers: C/LW Derick Brassard

Flyers: 2023 4th-round pick

*Flyers retain 50% of Brassard's salary

Canucks deal Motte to Rangers

Rangers: LW Tyler Motte

Canucks: 2023 4th-round pick

Rangers acquire Copp from Jets

Rangers: C Andrew Copp, 2023 6th-round pick

Jets: Conditional 2022 2nd-round pick, conditional 2022 (from Blues) or 2023 (from Rangers) 2nd-round pick, 2023 5th-round pick, F Morgan Barron

Canadiens trade Hammond to Devils

Canadiens: C Nate Schnarr

Devils: G Andrew Hammond

Rangers deal Bitetto to Sharks

Sharks: D Anthony Bitetto

Rangers: RW Nick Merkley

Jets acquire Sanford from Sens

Jets: LW Zach Sanford

Senators: 2022 5th-round pick

Avs acquire Cogliano from Sharks

Avalanche: F Andrew Cogliano

Sharks: 2024 5th-round pick

*San Jose retains 50% of Cogliano's salary

Capitals acquire Larsson from Coyotes

Capitals: LW Johan Larsson

Coyotes: 2023 3rd-round pick

*Arizona retains 50% of Larsson's salary

Avs land Lehkonen from Canadiens

Avalanche: LW Arturri Lehkonen

Canadiens: D Justin Barron, 2024 2nd-round pick

*Montreal retains 50% of Lehkonen's salary

Blues acquire pair of defensemen from Red Wings

Blues: D Nick Leddy, D Luke Witkowski

Red Wings: D Jake Walman, F Oskar Sundqvist, 2023 2nd-round pick

*Detroit retains 50% of Leddy's $5.5M salary

Senators acquire Senyshyn from Bruins

Senators: Zach Senyshyn, 2022 5th-round pick

Bruins: D Josh Brown, 2022 conditional 7th-round pick

Predators, Kings swap minor-leaguers

Predators: LW Brayden Burke

Kings: D Frederic Allard

Predators acquire Biega from Maple Leafs

Predators: D Alex Biega

Maple Leafs: Future considerations

Rangers acquire Braun from Flyers

Rangers: D Justin Braun

Flyers: 2023 3rd-round pick

Oilers acquire Kulak from Canadiens

Oilers: D Brett Kulak

Canadiens: D William Lagesson, conditional 2022 2nd-round pick, 2024 7th-round pick

*Montreal retains 50% of Kulak's 2021-22 salary

Wild trade Kahkonen to Sharks

Sharks: G Kaapo Kahkonen

Wild: D Jacob Middleton, 2022 5th-round pick

Wild land Fleury from Blackhawks

Wild: G Marc-Andre Fleury

Blackhawks: Conditional 2022 1st-round pick

*Chicago retains 50% of Fleury's $7M salary

Jets offload Little's contract to Coyotes

Coyotes: C Bryan Little, C Nathan Smith

Jets: 4th-round pick

Capitals bring back Johansson in deal with Kraken

Capitals: C/W Marcus Johansson

Kraken: RW Daniel Sprong, 2022 4th-round pick, 2023 6th-round pick

*Seattle retains 50% of Johansson's $1.5M salary

Coyotes acquire prospect McBain from Wild

Coyotes: C Jack McBain

Wild: 2022 2nd-round pick (from Vancouver)

Penguins acquire Beaulieu from Jets

Penguins: D Nathan Beaulieu

Jets:  Conditional 2022 7th-round pick

The Anaheim Ducks dealt Rickard Rakell to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the buzzer of the 2022 NHL trade deadline. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)
