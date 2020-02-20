NHL trade deadline: History of first-round draft picks dealt for players

Leading into the Feb. 24 NHL trade deadline, a term you'll often hear is "market price."

While general managers and their respective staff evaluate talent differently, the return one player retrieves for a team in one trade, and what players have cost at previous trade deadlines, goes a long way in informing future moves.

First-round picks are generally a pretty steep price to pay in a package deal for any player. Over the past decade, they've progressively been included in fewer trade deadline deals. This season, players like Chris Kreider, who is on an expiring contract and would constitute as a rental acquisition, has been rumored to cost a first-round pick plus additional assets.

To get a sense of who could garner a first-round pick in a trade this season on Monday, Sporting News takes a look back at players who have cost that price at past deadlines.

2019 trades

- The New York Rangers traded Kevin Hayes to the Winnipeg Jets for Brendan Lemieux, a 2019 first-round pick and a 2022 conditional fourth-round pick.

2018 trades

- The Chicago Blackhawks traded Ryan Hartman and a 2018 fifth-round pick to the Nashville Predators for Victor Ejdsell, a 2018 first-round pick and a 2018 fourth-round pick.

- The St. Louis Blues traded Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2018 first-round pick and the rights to Erik Foley.

- The Buffalo Sabres traded Evander Kane to the San Jose Sharks for a 2019 conditional first-round pick, a 2019 fourth-round pick and Dan O'Regan.

- The Detroit Red Wings traded Tomas Tatar to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2018 first-round pick, a 2019 second-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick.

- The New York Rangers traded Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Vladislav Namestnikov, Libor Hajek, Brett Howden, a 2018 first-round pick and a 2019 conditional first-round pick.

2017 trades

- The St. Louis Blues traded Kevin Shattenkirk and Pheonix Copley to the Washington Capitals for a 2017 first-round pick, 2019 conditional second-round pick, Zach Sanford and Brad Malone.

- The Arizona Coyotes traded Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Wild for a 2017 first-round pick, a 2018 second-round pick, a 2019 conditional pick and Grayson Downing.

2016 trades

- The Chicago Blackhawks traded Andrew Ladd, Jay Harrison and Matt Fraser to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2016 first-round pick, Marko Dano and a 2018 conditional third-round pick.

2015 trades

- The Philadelphia Flyers traded Braydon Coburn to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2015 first-round pick, Radko Gudas and a 2015 conditional third-round pick

2014 trades

- The Tampa Bay Lightning traded Martin St. Louis to the New York Rangers for a 2015 first-round pick, Ryan Callahan and a 2014 conditional second-round pick

- The Buffalo Sabres traded Ryan Miller and Steve ott to the St. Louis Blues for a 2015 first-round pick, Jaroslav Halak, Chris Stewart, William Carrier and a 2016 conditional third-round pick.

- The Buffalo Sabres traded Thomas Vanek to the New York Islanders for a 2014 first-round pick, Matt Moulson and a 2015 second-round pick.

2013 trades

- The Calgary Flames traded Jay Bouwmeester to the St. Louis Blues for a 2013 or 2014 first-round pick, Reto Berra, Mark Cudari and a 2013 conditional fourth-round pick.

- The Calgary Flames traded Jarome Iginla to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2013 first-round pick, and the rights to Kenneth Agostino and Ben Hanowski.

2012 trades

- The Buffalo Sabres traded Paul Gaustad and a fourth-round pick to the Nashville Predators for a 2012 first-round pick.

- The Columbus Blue Jackets traded Jeff Carter to the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional first-round pick and Jack Johnson.

- The Tampa Bay Lightning traded Kyle Quincey to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2012 first-round pick and Sebastien Piche.

2011 trades

- The Edmonton Oilers traded Dustin Penner to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2011 first-round pick, a 2012 third-round pick and Colton Teubert.

- The Colorado Avalanche traded Kevin Shattenkirk, Chris Stewart and a 2011 or 2012 second-round pick to the St. Louis Blues for a 2011 or 2012 first-round pick, Erik Johnson and Jay McClement.

- The Boston Bruins traded Tomas Kaberle to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2011 first-round pick, a conditional 2012 second-round pick and Joe Colborne.

- The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Kris Versteeg to the Philadelphia Flyers for a 2011 first-round pick and a 2011 third-round pick.

- The Ottawa Senators traded Mike Fisher to the Nashville Predators for a 2011 first-round pick and a conditional 2012 pick.

2010 trades

- The Atlanta Thrashers traded Ilya Kovalchuk and Anssi Salmela to the New Jersey Devils for a 2010 first-round pick, Johnny Oduya, Niclas Bergfors and Patrice Cormier.

2009 trades

- The Arizona Coyotes trade Olli Jokinen and a third-round pick to the Calgary Flames for a 2009 or 2010 first-round pick, Matthew Lombardi and Brandon Prust.

- The New York Islanders trade Mike Comrie and Chris Campoli to the Ottawa Senators for a 2009 first-round pick and Dean McAmmond.

2008 trades

- The Atlanta Thrashers trade Marian Hossa and Pascal Dupuis to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2008 first-round pick, Colby Armstrong, Erik Christensen and Angelo Esposito.

- The Buffalo Sabres trade Brian Campbell and a 2008 seventh-round pick to the San Jose Sharks for a 2008 first-round pick and Steve Bernier.

2007 trades

- The Phoenix Coyotes trade Ladislav Nagy to the Dallas Stars for a 2007 first-round pick and Mathias Tjarnqvist.

- The Philadelphia Flyers trade Peter Forsberg to the Nashville Predators a 2007 first-round pick, Scottie Upshall, Ryan Parent and a 2007 third-round pick.

- The Tampa Bay Lightning trade Shane O'Brien and a 2007 third-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks for a 2007 first-round pick and Gerald Coleman.

- The St. Louis Blues trade Keith Tkachuk to the Atlanta Thrashers for a 2007 first-round pick, a 2007 third-round pick, a 2008 second-round pick and a conditional 2008 first-round pick.

- The Montreal Canadiens trade Craig Rivet and a 2007 fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks for a 2007 first-round pick (Max Pacioretty) and Josh Gorges.

- The St. Louis Blues trade Bill Geurin to the San Jose Sharks for a 2007 first-round pick, Villie Nieminen and Jay Barriball

- The Washington Capitals trade Dainius Zubrus and Timo Helbling to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2007 first-round pick and Jiri Novotny

- The Los Angeles Kings trade Mattias Norstrom, Konstantin Pushkarev and a 2007 third-round pick to the Dallas Stars for a 2008 first-round pick, Jaroslav Modry, Johan Fransson and a 2007 third-round pick.

- The Edmonton Oilers trade Ryan Smyth to the New York Islanders for a 2007 first-round pick, Robert Nilsson and Ryan O'Marr.