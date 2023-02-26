NHL trade deadline: Devils reportedly acquiring Timo Meier from Sharks

The New Jersey Devils landed their big fish ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline by getting Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks, as first reported by TSN and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun notes that the official trade call still needs to be made, so stay tuned for an updated look at the trade from the perspective of both teams.

Still pending the official trade call, but hearing that the New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

Meier isn’t cheap, but he’ll likely be worth it for the Devils

According to LeBrun, one crucial aspect of the Meier trade is that it’s not expected to come with a contract extension. Meier, 26, is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. Importantly, Meier has arbitration rights, and a qualifying offer would push him to $10 million for next season (2023-24). Various reports indicate that Meier would seek about $9M per year in an extension, so either way, he’d be an expensive player for the Devils to keep. (One measure placed his market value this season around $10.4M.)

On the bright side, Meier seems very much worth it. He’s long been a versatile player with strong underlying numbers. During this contract year, he’s put all of that promise together for the production you expect from a star. He’s already scored 31 goals in 57 games this season, four goals short of his career-high of 35 from 2021-22.

Timo Meier is off to greener pastures after developing into one of the NHL's premier wingers with the San Jose Sharks. (Getty Images)

Meier could slide into a spot alongside fellow Swiss scorer Nico Hischier, but he also makes plenty of sense on Jack Hughes’ wing. Either way, he’s the sort of star you’d like to add when you already have outstanding players like Hughes and Hischier on cost-controlled contracts.

Meier doesn’t just add skill, scoring, and versatility to the Devils’ mix. As great as New Jersey’s often-overwhelming offensive attack can be, the Devils could use some size without sacrificing ability. Meier is the sort of “modern power forward” who has the ability to maintain play in the offensive zone, and get to the tough parts of the ice. When things clog up in the playoffs, you could use a player like Meier to make life easier for Hughes and Hischier.

This also adds intrigue to what is almost certainly going to be a first-round series between the Devils and the New York Rangers, another team that already loaded up before the deadline and could also bring in Patrick Kane. While Kane is the bigger name, Meier is a legit star, and arguably the best player available this deadline. He also should be a lot of fun to watch as part of the Devils’ fiery offense.