NHL trade deadline day could be uneventful following flurry of moves

NHL general managers got to work early this year.

And it could make for a quiet trade deadline day.

Teams across the league have been busy ahead of today's cutoff of 3 p.m. ET with most, if not all, of the big names already off the board.

Patrick Kane joined the New York Rangers earlier this week, while Ryan O'Reilly was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs last month — a few of the blockbuster deals consummated before today.

But the flurry of action doesn't leave a lot of high-profile talent available.

That might result in some unique television viewing for fans at home as broadcasters look to fill day-long coverage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press