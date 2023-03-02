NHL trade deadline: Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi from Red Wings

The Boston Bruins acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday in exchange for a protected 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

The Red Wings will retain 50 percent of Bertuzzi's $4.75 million salary. He is in the final year of a two-year, $9.5 million contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.

Bertuzzi has registered four goals and 14 points in 29 games this season after missing significant time with a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old is coming off a 30-goal, 62-point campaign, the best of his seven-year NHL career.

The Boston Bruins are solidifying their depth scoring ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings. (Getty Images)

The move will solidify the league-leading Bruins' depth scoring in the wake of an injury to winger Taylor Hall, who was placed on long-term injured reserve on Thursday. Nick Foligno was also placed on IR.

#NHLBruins place Taylor Hall on LTIR, Nick Foligno on IR, recall Jakub Lauko: https://t.co/8uf0JcPM4w — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 2, 2023

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, a potential trade out of Detroit gained traction after contract talks between Bertuzzi and the Red Wings broke down earlier this season.

Contract talks never really went anywhere between Bertuzzi's camp and the Red Wings, the last contract conversation was back in December. So Bertuzzi knew this was a possibility. https://t.co/FKTZjSFtbc — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 2, 2023

Detroit selected the Sudbury, Ont., native in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft and he spent three seasons in the AHL before making his NHL debut in the 2016-17 season. He is the nephew of former NHLer Todd Bertuzzi.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has been busy over the last 24 hours, inking captain Dylan Larkin to an eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension and trading defenseman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.