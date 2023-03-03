NHL trade deadline: Blues acquire Jakub Vrana from Red Wings

Feb 21, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) handles the puck against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues have acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and seventh-round pick in 2025.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired a 7th round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and center Dylan McLaughlin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for left wing Jakub Vrana. pic.twitter.com/7mFmPX9iaK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 3, 2023

Vrana has only appeared in five games with Detroit this season, registering a goal and an assist. The 27-year-old has missed most of the season after entering the NHL's player assistance program in October. Upon his return to the team, Vrana was placed on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Grand Rapid Griffins, where he tallied 11 points in 17 games.

