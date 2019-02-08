NHL trade deadline: Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin wants to test free agency after season

Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin cleared up one thing Friday: He has no desire to sign an extension with Columbus before the end of the season.

"I want to test free agency," he told reporters. "There is still a chance (I could re-sign with Columbus), but I want to see in the summer if I feel there are better options."

Panarin is in line for the biggest payday of his career this offseason as he will come off of a two-year, $12-million deal with the Blue Jackets.

Panarin, an All-Star in 2016-17, is on pace to tally his fourth straight season with at least 27 goals and more than 70 points.

Free agents like Panarin don't come around often, but with this declaration to reporters Friday it also opens up a more interesting question: Will the Blue Jackets trade him before the Feb. 25 deadline?

There has been speculation the 27-year-old would be dealt considering his lack of willingness to sign an extension with the team during the season, but now that he has said he definitively will not agree to a contract with Columbus he becomes a very shoppable rental.

He could be the biggest rental to hit the open market since Marian Hossa was dealt to the Penguins at the deadline in 2008. Nearly every team would have interest and there are three who do make sense in the Western Conference.

The Golden Knights could use help scoring while the Flames may simply be looking for that one piece to truly make them a title contender. Winnipeg could also use some help on the wing as Patrik Laine has struggled to put the puck in the net outside the month of November.

These won't necessarily be the teams who deal for him, but they are possibilities and a deal for Panarin would make a definite difference. The forward could still sign with Columbus in the offseason of course, but for now, he is trying to focus on hockey the rest of the season rather than his long-term future.

"I still enjoy it here," he said. "I just want to play hockey. If Jarmo (Kekäläinen) trades me, I understand the business. ... After free agency, I can be in a position where there's no trades because I can control the situation. Right now, I don't control it, so I'm still just a hockey player."



