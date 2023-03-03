NHL trade deadline 2023: Live updates as teams make deals for playoff drive

The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET, but will general managers be too tired to pick up their phones?

According to Cap Friendly, more than 40 deals have taken place in the two weeks before deadline day. In the previous 10 years, the website said, the maximum had been 20.

But last season, there were 33 trades on deadline day, so there is room for more action on this day.

Do the 30th-ranked Anaheim Ducks move players? How about the slumping Philadelphia Flyers? Do the St. Louis Blues trade a defenseman? Does San Jose Sharks star Erik Karlsson get dealt now or in the offseason?

Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Follow along as USA TODAY Sports' Mike Brehm and Jimmy Hascup track and analyze the moves of the day.

Here's a roundup of the trades that happened before deadline day.

Penguins acquire Nick Bonino from Sharks

The Sharks and Penguins officially announce the terms of the three-team deal. Montreal got involved to retain 50% of Bonino's salary. Bonino, who played for the Penguins during their Stanley Cup runs in 2016 and 2017, will slot into their bottom six. The Sharks get two draft picks and 6-5, 211 Lake Superior State defenseman Arvid Henriksen. Tony Sund, who went to Montreal in the deal, is playing in Sweden.

We have acquired draft selections for forward Nick Bonino in a three-team trade. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 3, 2023

Penguins look to acquire Ducks defenseman Dmitry Kulikov

That was reported by TSN's Pierre LeBrun. He said Brock McGinn might be the return. Kulikov, who has averaged 20 minutes a game, is one of two defensemen that the Ducks are looking to move. He and fellow pending UFA John Klingberg have been sitting out.

Sharks trade Vladislav Namestnikov to Jets

The Sharks get a 2025 fourth-round pick. This is Namestnikov's second trade in two days. San Jose acquired him from the Lightning, where he had 15 points in 57 games. The slumping Jets have dropped to the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Flyers trade Zach MacEwen to Kings for Brendan Lemieux

The two feisty players are swapping teams. Both are about even in penalty minutes this season, but MacEwen has outscored Lemieux four goals to zero. MacEwen was just activated from a broken jaw. Both players have been suspended during their careers, including Lemieux getting five games for biting the hand of Brady Tkachuk. The Flyers also get a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Canucks trade Curtis Lazar to Devils

He kills penalties and has won 51.9% of his faceoffs. Lazar is signed for two more seasons at a $1 million cap hit. The Canucks get back a 2024 fourth-round draft pick and clear out some cap space.

What Flyers are seeking for James van Riemsdyk

TSN's Chris Johnston reports the Flyers are seeking a third-round pick for pending UFA James van Riemsdyk. Johnston says Vegas, Winnipeg and Seattle are among the teams showing interest in the forward.

Red Wings trade Jakub Vrana to Blues

Vrana, who spent time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Player this season, is a talented player who had fallen out of favor in Detroit since being traded from the Capitals in 2021. The 27-year-old has two points in five NHL games, with 11 points in 17 games in the AHL. Vrana has two 20-plus goal seasons in his career and has a $5.25 million cap hit for one more season. The return for Detroit is quite weak: a 2025 seventh-round pick and 27-year-old AHL veteran Dylan McLaughlin, the teams announced. The Red Wings are retaining 50% of Vrana's salary.

Philadelphia's James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Hayes. Vancouver's Brock Boeser. San Jose's Karlsson. Anaheim's John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov. St. Louis' Colton Parayko, Torey Krug. Montreal's Joel Edmundson, Mike Hoffman.

Stars acquire Max Domi from Blackhawks in late-night trade

It was announced before midnight, so technically it's not a deadline day deal. Dallas gets much-needed scoring depth by adding the Blackhawks' leading scorer (49 points in 60 games). American Hockey League goalie Dylan Wells also heads to the Stars, who gave up a 2025 second-round pick and pending UFA goalie Anton Khudobin. Domi has been traded near the deadline two years in a row. The deal wasn't completed in time before Thursday's game, so Domi sat out the matchup against the Stars.

Which contender has been busiest?

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is in the final year of his contract and faces another first-round meeting with the Lightning. If he's going to go out, he's going out swinging. He has made five trades since Feb. 17, acquiring forwards Ryan O'Reilly, Noel Acciari and Sam Lafferty and remaking the defense by adding Jake McCabe, Erik Gustafsson and Luke Schenn.

Coyotes pay not to play

The Coyotes, who traded forward Nick Bjugstad and defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun, needed to get to the salary cap floor. So they recently added the contracts of injured Shea Weber and Jakub Voracek. Plus, they took on $2.625 million of Patrick Kane's salary in the Rangers-Blackhawks trade and retained 50% of Bjugstad's $900,000 salary when dealing him to the Oilers. According to Cap Friendly, they're still paying $990,000 a year to Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who they traded in 2021, and hold the contracts of Bryan Little, Andrew Ladd and Josh Brown.

