NHL trade deadline 2022: The players who could be moved with less than a week to go

The trade market had been mostly quiet with less than a week left before the 3 p.m. ET March 21 deadline, but a couple of moves by the Colorado Avalanche got things moving.

The Avalanche dealt with an injury to Samuel Girard and added grit to their blue line by acquiring physical defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for Boston College defenseman Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round pick. Tuesday, they sent forward Tyson Jost to the Minnesota Wild for forward Nico Sturm.

Looking ahead, the Washington Capitals and other teams could seek goaltending help, but the top netminder has a big say in whether he's moved. Also, some key trade targets have been injured.

The Montreal Canadiens, Seattle Kraken, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes are expected to provide the players who'll be dealt for draft picks and prospects.

Here are some who could be moved before the deadline (their destination is noted if they have been moved):

F Claude Giroux, Flyers

The longtime Flyers captain is the team's best player on an expiring contact, but he would have to waive his full no-trade clause. The All-Star, who called this season "probably the worst year since I'm here," would beef up a team's top six, playing at center or on the wing. The Flyers probably will have to retain part of his $8.275 million cap hit to make a deal work. He hit 1,000 career games, all with the Flyers, on March 17 and was honored with a pregame ceremony but has been held out of recent games. Where he went: Panthers.

D Ben Chiarot, Canadiens

The Canadiens already moved forward Tyler Toffoli. Chiarot, a pending unrestricted free agent with a modified trade clause (he can submit a list of 10 teams), is 6-3, 225 pounds, kills penalties and plays more than 23 minutes a game. He'll draw plenty of interest and is being held out of games. Where he went: Panthers.

D Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes

He could bring a strong return, especially since he's signed through 2024-25 at a $4.6 million cap hit, which could speed up the Coyotes' rebuild. But the price could be too high, and he left a March 12 game with a lower-body injury that Arizona says will keep him out two to four weeks.

G Marc-Andre Fleury, Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have made clear that it's up to Fleury to decide whether he wants to be moved to a contender. If he does, a team will get a goaltender who has three Stanley Cup rings and has gone to two other finals. He won a Vezina Trophy last season with the Vegas Golden Knights before being traded to Chicago in the offseason. He can submit a 10-team list. Forward Dominik Kubalik and defenseman Calvin de Haan could also draw interest.

D Mark Giordano, Kraken

The Kraken captain offers a good mix of skill and leadership. He's 38, but he won a Norris Trophy three seasons ago. Giordano, who played his 1,000th game this month, is being held out of games.

D John Klingberg, Stars

He's a pending UFA, but the Stars are in the thick of the playoff hunt. It would make sense to hang onto him, especially with Miro Heiskanen out indefinitely with mononucleosis. Klingberg doesn't have a no-trade clause.

Anaheim Ducks free agents

New GM Pat Verbeek said he has been working to re-sign his pending UFAs and might need to trade them if he can't. "I would be worried to let one walk out the door and not getting anything in return," he said. "I would not be doing my job well if I let that happen." He did that by moving Josh Manson, Hampus Lindholm and Nicolas Deslauriers. The group also includes forward Rickard Rakell, who would provide secondary scoring.

Winnipeg Jets free agents

The Jets could shop Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny if they decide they won't make the postseason. Copp, a two-way forward, would draw the most interest, but he left Sunday's game after a big collision. The Jets have played better of late.

F Phil Kessel, Coyotes

He's more a playmaker this season rather than a scorer. The cost to acquire the two-time Stanley Cup winner wouldn't be high. Caveat: His first child was born this month, and he has a modified no-trade clause.

F Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins

His agent had asked for a trade and DeBrusk is getting an audition on the Bruins' top line. The 25-year-old will be a restricted free agent this summer, meaning an acquiring team would have rights to him.

F Calle Jarnkrok, Kraken

He'd fit in as a third-line center who could bump up to the second line. He has a $2 million cap hit. Where he went: Flames

F Max Domi, Columbus Blue Jackets

His offensive numbers have dropped off from a 72-point season in 2018-19, but the pending UFA could provide secondary scoring. He has eight points in his last 10 games.

D Nick Leddy, Detroit Red Wings

He's mobile, can help a team's power play and has 121 games of playoff experience, but he has also a minus-33 rating. The Red Wings are holding him out of the lineup. Fellow pending UFA Vladislav Namestnikov, a forward, could also get a look.

