NHL trade deadline 2022: The players who could be moved with less than a week to go

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Red Wings
    Detroit Red Wings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Minnesota Wild
    Minnesota Wild
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arizona Coyotes
    Arizona Coyotes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Colorado Avalanche
    Colorado Avalanche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal Canadiens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anaheim Ducks
    Anaheim Ducks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chicago Blackhawks
    Chicago Blackhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Manson
    Josh Manson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The trade market had been mostly quiet with less than a week left before the 3 p.m. ET March 21 deadline, but a couple of moves by the Colorado Avalanche got things moving.

The Avalanche dealt with an injury to Samuel Girard and added grit to their blue line by acquiring physical defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for Boston College defenseman Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round pick. Tuesday, they sent forward Tyson Jost to the Minnesota Wild for forward Nico Sturm.

Looking ahead, the Washington Capitals and other teams could seek goaltending help, but the top netminder has a big say in whether he's moved. Also, some key trade targets have been injured.

The Montreal Canadiens, Seattle Kraken, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes are expected to provide the players who'll be dealt for draft picks and prospects.

Here are some who could be moved before the deadline (their destination is noted if they have been moved):

F Claude Giroux, Flyers

The longtime Flyers captain is the team's best player on an expiring contact, but he would have to waive his full no-trade clause. The All-Star, who called this season "probably the worst year since I'm here," would beef up a team's top six, playing at center or on the wing. The Flyers probably will have to retain part of his $8.275 million cap hit to make a deal work. He hit 1,000 career games, all with the Flyers, on March 17 and was honored with a pregame ceremony but has been held out of recent games. Where he went: Panthers.

NHL TRADE DEADLINE TRACKER: Analyzing the moves made before March 21

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Sign up for our Sports newsletter to get news delivered daily to your inbox

Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux will draw interest if he waives his no-trade clause.
Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux will draw interest if he waives his no-trade clause.

D Ben Chiarot, Canadiens

The Canadiens already moved forward Tyler Toffoli. Chiarot, a pending unrestricted free agent with a modified trade clause (he can submit a list of 10 teams), is 6-3, 225 pounds, kills penalties and plays more than 23 minutes a game. He'll draw plenty of interest and is being held out of games. Where he went: Panthers.

D Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes

He could bring a strong return, especially since he's signed through 2024-25 at a $4.6 million cap hit, which could speed up the Coyotes' rebuild. But the price could be too high, and he left a March 12 game with a lower-body injury that Arizona says will keep him out two to four weeks.

G Marc-Andre Fleury, Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have made clear that it's up to Fleury to decide whether he wants to be moved to a contender. If he does, a team will get a goaltender who has three Stanley Cup rings and has gone to two other finals. He won a Vezina Trophy last season with the Vegas Golden Knights before being traded to Chicago in the offseason. He can submit a 10-team list. Forward Dominik Kubalik and defenseman Calvin de Haan could also draw interest.

D Mark Giordano, Kraken

The Kraken captain offers a good mix of skill and leadership. He's 38, but he won a Norris Trophy three seasons ago. Giordano, who played his 1,000th game this month, is being held out of games.

D John Klingberg, Stars

He's a pending UFA, but the Stars are in the thick of the playoff hunt. It would make sense to hang onto him, especially with Miro Heiskanen out indefinitely with mononucleosis. Klingberg doesn't have a no-trade clause.

Anaheim Ducks free agents

New GM Pat Verbeek said he has been working to re-sign his pending UFAs and might need to trade them if he can't. "I would be worried to let one walk out the door and not getting anything in return," he said. "I would not be doing my job well if I let that happen." He did that by moving Josh Manson, Hampus Lindholm and Nicolas Deslauriers. The group also includes forward Rickard Rakell, who would provide secondary scoring.

Winnipeg Jets free agents

The Jets could shop Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny if they decide they won't make the postseason. Copp, a two-way forward, would draw the most interest, but he left Sunday's game after a big collision. The Jets have played better of late.

F Phil Kessel, Coyotes

He's more a playmaker this season rather than a scorer. The cost to acquire the two-time Stanley Cup winner wouldn't be high. Caveat: His first child was born this month, and he has a modified no-trade clause.

F Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins

His agent had asked for a trade and DeBrusk is getting an audition on the Bruins' top line. The 25-year-old will be a restricted free agent this summer, meaning an acquiring team would have rights to him.

F Calle Jarnkrok, Kraken

He'd fit in as a third-line center who could bump up to the second line. He has a $2 million cap hit. Where he went: Flames

F Max Domi, Columbus Blue Jackets

His offensive numbers have dropped off from a 72-point season in 2018-19, but the pending UFA could provide secondary scoring. He has eight points in his last 10 games.

D Nick Leddy, Detroit Red Wings

He's mobile, can help a team's power play and has 121 games of playoff experience, but he has also a minus-33 rating. The Red Wings are holding him out of the lineup. Fellow pending UFA Vladislav Namestnikov, a forward, could also get a look.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL rumors, news: Trade deadline could see these players get moved

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL trade deadline 2022 tracker: Analyzing the moves made before March 21

    The March 21 NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Analyzing the moves that have taken place before the final day.

  • 'You can't lose hope': Perseverance pays off as Summerside's Bennett MacArthur lands NHL contract

    There was a time, Bennett MacArthur admits, when he thought a career in hockey was not in his future — at least not on the ice. A chiropractor, maybe, but not a player. He was 15, waiting to be drafted into the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the natural path many young players from the Maritimes take on their journey to the National Hockey League. The call never came. "That was a really tough day for me," he recalled in a recent interview with CBC. But now, a distant memory. On March 1, the

  • Gordon Brown and Sir John Major want Putin in front of Nuremberg-style trial

    The proposal already has over 140 signatories.

  • Astros' Altuve 'surprised' by Correa's signing with Twins

    Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve officially learned that he’d have a new double play partner during a late-night phone call with Carlos Correa himself. Altuve didn’t foresee Correa signing with the Minnesota Twins. Correa reached a $105.3 million, three-year deal with the Twins on Friday night.

  • Former British prime ministers call for Nuremberg-style trial for Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Gordon Brown and Sir John Mayor have called for a new international tribunal to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Quotes of the Week: Survivor, This Is Us, How I Met Your Father, NCIS and More

    Sunday has come around once more, and so have our picks for TV’s best Quotes of the Week. In the list below, we’ve gathered nearly a dozen of television’s most memorable sound bites from the past seven days, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series. This time around, we’ve got […]

  • Four dead after US military plane crashes in Norway

    All four passengers are killed in the accident, which involved a US Marine Corps aircraft.

  • Hello, Your Horoscope for the Week Is Here

    Read your horoscope by zodiac sign for the week of March 20, 2022.

  • Denver Broncos’ Randy Gregory rips ‘toxic’ Dallas Cowboys fans on social media

    “Y’all’s opinions don’t pay my bills,” former Dallas Cowboys’ Randy Gregory said to fans on social media.

  • Senators acquire defenceman Travis Hamonic from Canucks

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 31-year-old had three goals and four assists in 24 games with Vancouver this season. Hamonic has registered 43 goals and 205 points in 699 regular-season contests with the Canucks, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames. He has one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games. The third-round pick heading to Vancouver in the deal announced Sunday original

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Kate Beckinsale Mourns Late Father 43 Years After His Death: 'It Is Part of Me, Like My Blood'

    "I don't remember what not missing him feels like," Kate Beckinsale wrote while honoring her late father Richard Beckinsale on the 43rd anniversary of his death

  • Johnson calls on China to speak out over Ukraine war

    The Prime Minister said atrocities committed by Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine meant it was hard for countries to ‘sit this one out’.

  • Egypt: Archaeologists uncover five ancient tombs decorated with paintings at cemetery near Cairo

    Archaeologists have discovered five ancient tombs decorated with well-preserved paintings at a cemetery in Egypt. The tombs belong to senior officials from the Old Kingdom and First Intermediate period, which dates back to more than 4,000 years ago, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said. Located near the pyramid of King Merenre I, in Saqqara, just outside the Egyptian capital Cairo, they also contained large stone coffins, wooden coffins and other artefacts including small statues and pottery.

  • COVID-19 updates for week of March 14

    In Canada, according to the chief public health officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, in a news release from March 11, during the latest seven-day period from March 4 to March 10, an average of 5,583 new cases were reported daily across the country, a decrease of 3.7 per cent versus last week. During the period from March 3 to March 9, laboratory test positivity remained at 13 per cent, indicating there’s still widespread activity across Canada. Severe illness trends continue to lower with weekly d

  • 700-HP Chevy Nova SS Is A Big Block Bully

    This classic Chevy Nova puts supercharged LS to shame with naturally aspirated power.

  • S.Korea's Yoon says he will move presidential office to defence ministry

    South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, breaking with decades of tradition, said on Sunday he will move the presidential office from the Blue House to the defence ministry compound, a step estimated to cost $40 million. Yoon, who narrowly won a bitter March 9 election, had pledged to relocate the office to a more accessible place, and open the Blue House in Seoul to the public. Yoon's plans have met with mixed reactions from South Koreans, as even supporters urge Yoon to limit the inconvenience to people and businesses near the new locations.

  • Canada's women run to national indoor record in 400m relay at world championships

    Sage Watson won't be flashing a medal upon her return to Canada but has added her name to the Canadian record book for indoor track. Watson anchored the women's 4x400-metre relay team to a national record time of three minutes 31.45 seconds in Sunday's heats at the world championships, nearly five seconds faster than the 3:36.03 performance by Karlene Haughton, Foy Williams, Candace Jones and Naabiama Salifu on March 5, 2000. Sunday's effort, however, wasn't enough for Ottawa's Lauren Gale, Toro

  • Here's what you need to know as Ontario moves to lift its mask mandate Monday

    Starting Monday, it will largely be up to you whether or not to wear a mask to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 in Ontario. The province is lifting its mask mandate for most indoor settings, even as experts warn of an increase in infections and hospitalizations in the coming weeks as a result. That increase should be manageable, the experts say, but how the public responds to the change will matter. And with the province moving to lift all remaining public health measures by the end

  • George R. R. Martin Announces 'Game of Thrones: The Rise of the Dragon'

    Game of Thrones fans will be delighted to learn that George R. R. Martin will soon be releasing...