NHL trade deadline 2022: Live updates as teams seek to bolster rosters for playoff push

Mike Brehm and Jimmy Hascup, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
Once again, NHL trade deadline day is here with a whole bunch of deals completed in the days beforehand.

The Florida Panthers have acquired forward Claude Giroux and defenseman Ben Chiarot. The Colorado Avalanche have acquired defenseman Josh Manson and forward Nico Sturm. The Boston Bruins beefed up their defense by acquiring Hampus Lindholm, then signed him to a six-year, $52 million contract. The Toronto Maple Leafs countered by making a deal for defenseman Mark Giordano.

Last year, a similar situation happened, but the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings pulled off an old-fashioned hockey trade involving Anthony Mantha and Jakub Vrana at the buzzer.

Follow along today for deals and analysis. Earlier deals can be found here.

Coyotes to extend goalie Karel Vejmelka

In what has been a dismal season in Arizona, Karel Vejmelka has been a rare bright spot. He has posted a .905 save percentage across 36 games, but his performance since March 3 has been stellar with a save percentage over .923 in four of his past five starts. TSN's Darren Dreger says the pending restricted free agent will be signing a three-year extension with an average annual value of about $3 million.

What's next for Winnipeg Jets?

The Jets, sixth in the Central Division, have been a disappointment this season. But they have several players who could be savvy additions for playoff contenders. Forwards Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny are on top of that list; both are on expiring deals.

What are some needs?

The Bruins have been in need of a second-line center since David Krejci returned to the Czech Republic, but their decision to split up their top line has brought good results.

The Washington Capitals have to decide whether goalies Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov can take them far in the playoffs. Plus, they're dealing with injury issues.

The Edmonton Oilers' goaltending also is a question mark. Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot has turned around his game, but backup Kaapo Kahkonen has lost six in a row.

The St. Louis Blues could use help on the blue line.

The New York Rangers have plenty of cap space if they want to add to their offensive depth beyond their acquisition of Frank Vatrano.

Who's still left?

-Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is a pending unrestricted free agent, but he has a big say in whether he's dealt.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is on an expiring deal and could upgrade the net of some contenders.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is on an expiring deal and could upgrade the net of some contenders.

-Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel has two Stanley Cup rings.

-Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun could bring a big return if dealt because he's 23 and is signed through 2024-25 at a $4.6 million cap hit.

-Chicago's Calvin de Haan would add defensive depth. So would the Red Wings' Nick Leddy and Flyers' Justin Braun, who have been held out of the lineup.

-Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade.

-Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck and defenseman Andy Greene were held out of the lineup Sunday, though coach Barry Trotz said it really was for maintenance.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL trade deadline live updates: Breaking down rumors, news Monday

