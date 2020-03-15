NHL players among those donating items for COVID-19 response auction

As the sports world remains on pause amid the outbreak of COVID-19, some of the now-sidelined athletes have used their platform to try to do some good.

Players have done things such as giving large sums of money to help compensate for lost wages of arena employees, used their generous social followings to get the message out about slowing the spread of the disease, and a collection of athletes are donating memorabilia to a non-profit organization helping to fight the epidemic.

Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers and John Klingberg of the Dallas Stars were the first NHL players to announce they are donating game-worn items to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's COVID-19 Response Fund auction at athletesrelief.org.

During this challenging time, I’m giving back by donating a signed jersey at https://t.co/qpuw57zUMc. You can donate at the link below for a chance to win and all proceeds go directly to the CDP’s COVID-19 Response Fund #StrongerTogether — Jonathan Huberdeau (@JonnyHuby11) March 15, 2020

Huberdeau urged his fellow athletes to do their part by donating, and it appears a number of his teammates and peers around the league have listened.

Panthers teammate Mike Hoffman, St. Louis Blues forward David Perron, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, and Vegas Golden Knights players Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty, are among the hockey players listed on the site as slated to donate.

NBA stars Chris Paul and Stephen Curry, along with several prominent Olympic athletes like Shaun White and Simone Biles are just a few of the other high-profile athletes also donating to the auction.

To bid on items and lend a few dollars to the organization, visit athletesrelief.org.

