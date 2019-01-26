NHL All-Star skills competition 2019: Best moments and winners, event by event

It's All-Star weekend in San Jose and the stars hit the ice and showcased why they are the best the NHL has to offer in the All-Star skills competition Friday night.

The players participated in six categories highlighting the specific skills necessary to play the fastest game on ice. The winner of each event earned $25,000.

Johnny Gaudreau (puck control), Marc-Andre Fleury (save streak) and Connor McDavid (fastest skater) aimed to defend their respective titles from 2018. Gaudreau and McDavid succeeded in retaining their titles while Fleury was upended by a king.

USA Hockey's Kendall Coyne-Schofield (fastest skater) replaced Nathan MacKinnon and became the first woman to officially participate in the skills competition. She finished seventh in the fastest skater contest.

Here were the contestants in each event:

Fastest skater: Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets; Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders; Kendall Coyne-Schofield, U.S. Women's National Team; Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres; Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars; Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Premier Passer: Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes; Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks; Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues; Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche; Keith Yandle, Florida Panthers

Save streak: Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild; Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights; John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks; Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals; Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings; Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers; Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning





Puck control: Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames; Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers; Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks; Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche; Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks; Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets; Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres; John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hardest shot: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks; John Carlson, Washington Capitals; Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets; Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Accuracy shooting: Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning; Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks; Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

NHL All-Star skills competition live updates

Accuracy shooting

WINNER -- David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) -- 11.309 seconds

Kris Letang (Pittsburgh Penguins) -- 12.693

Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings) -- 13.591

Joe Pavelski (San Jose Sharks) -- 14.423

Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg Jets) -- 18.585

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning) -- 19.076

Kyle Palmieri (New Jersey Devils) -- 20.209

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) -- 31.256

11:47 p.m. -- Joe Pavelski struggles to hit and can't beat Pasta. But, he does get a big hug from his son.

11:46 p.m. -- Nikita Kucherov can snipe, just not when aiming at targets.

11:45 p.m. -- Kris Letang booed (since the Sharks lost to the Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final) and cannot best Pasta.

11:44 p.m. -- No pressure following that for Blake Wheeler. He finishes better than Matthews at 18.585 seconds.

11:43 p.m. -- Matthews then poses with the current San Jose Sharks in his Marleau jersey.

It's okay Patty, enjoy your vacation. Your son is doing fine. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/DWgM0zJovl — NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2019

11:42 p.m. -- Auston Matthews' turn and he pulls off his jersey to reveal a Patrick Marleau Maple Leafs jersey underneath. Unfortunately, it doesn't help him as he forgets the middle target.

11:41 p.m. -- Drew Doughty of course booed but then rattles off a bunch of targets and the crowd starts to cheer. 13.591

11:40 p.m. -- Kyle Palmieri who can snipe, doesn't as he rattles off two quick targets but then struggles and finishes in 20.209.

11:40 p.m. -- David Pastrnak is good and he hits all four targets in 11.309 seconds.

Hardest shot

WINNER -- John Carlson (Washington Capitals) -- 102.8 mph

Brent Burns (San Jose Sharks) -- 100.6

Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets) -- 99.4

Steven Stamkos(Tampa Bay Lightning) -- 96.2

11:31 p.m. -- John Carlson's second shot is triple digits at 100.8 but his first shot seals the win for him.

11:31 p.m. -- Seth Jones' second shot is 95.1.

11:30 p.m. -- Stamkos goes again and it's 93.1. He says his one-timers are faster.

11:30 p.m. -- Second shot for Burns and this time he records 100.6 mph.

11:30 p.m. -- Hometown fave Brent Burns, well, doesn't hit the net.

11:29 p.m. -- Steven Stamkos 96.2

11:28 p.m. -- John Carlsson 102.8

Holtby is such a proud papa. pic.twitter.com/tfVZwCZ2JF — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 26, 2019

11.27 p.m. -- Seth Jones rips a 99.4 mph

Premier passer

WINNER -- Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) -- 1:09.088 seconds

Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes) -- 1:18.530

Ryan O'Reilly (St. Louis Blues) -- 1:25.897

Keith Yandle (Florida Panthers) -- 1:34.611

Thomas Chabot (Ottawa Senators) -- 1:40.568

Roman Josi (Nashville Predators) -- 1:47.128

Erik Karlsson (San Jose Sharks) -- 1:58.824

Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche) -- 2:17.379​















11:18 p.m. -- Keith Yandle up and he also has some issues with the mini nets and he won't beat Draisaitl. Reminder, Draisaitl was one of the Last Men In.

11:16 p.m. -- Roman Josi can't take the lead as he struggles with the targets.

11:15 p.m. -- Leon Draisaitl nails five of six targets and takes the lead

11:13 p.m. -- Chabot was flying until he had to hit the targets.

11:12 p.m. -- Thomas Chabot's turn and the Senator will look to best his former defensive partner Karlsson.

11:10 p.m. -- Ryan O'Reilly will try to keep the title in the Blues family but he comes up just short.

11:08 p.m. -- Sebastian Aho up next and he makes the mini nets look easy. He takes the lead at 1:18.53.

When you're in the lead but want to look calm. @SebastianAho pic.twitter.com/dUUpXLgSg2 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 26, 2019

11:07 p.m. -- Rantanen can't beat Karlsson.

11:06 p.m. -- Bumpers are everyone's favorite thing....said no one ever as Mikko Rantanen also struggles with the mini nets.

11:04 p.m. -- NBCSN shows Henrik Lundqvist chatting with some kids by the bench and you know he just made their day.

11:03 p.m. -- Karlsson finishes in just under two minutes and he is not happy.

11:01 p.m. -- Karlsson having some trouble with the mini-nets as he gets stuck on the first one and the last one, which are the two closest nets.

11:00 p.m. -- Up first is hometown hero Erik Karlsson

10:59 p.m. -- Alex Pietrangelo won this last year. He is not a 2019 All-Star.

Save streak

WINNER -- Henrik Lundqvist (New York Rangers) -- 12 consecutive saves

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning) -- 8

Devan Dubnyk (Minnesota Wild) -- 7

Marc-Andre Fleury (Vegas Golden Knights) -- 6

John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks) -- 3

Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals) -- 2

Jimmy Howard (Detroit Red Wings) -- 2

Pekka Rinne (Nashville Predators) -- 2















When @HLundqvist30 beats your goalie in the Save Streak. pic.twitter.com/cq5vlyoCyF — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 26, 2019

10:42 p.m. -- Finally, Jeff Skinner beats Lundqvist. The "old guy" showing the kids how it's done as he wins it with 12 stops in a row.

10:41 p.m. -- Keith Yandle hits the post and Lundqvist thanks it.

The iron is a goalie's best friend. pic.twitter.com/aDOhpE6nzP — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 26, 2019

10:41 p.m. -- Now it's King Henrik showing his goalie counterparts how it's done and he stops John Tavares to take the lead.

10:38 p.m. -- Last up is the oldest All-Star, Henrik Lundqvist who stops his old teammate Keith Yandle to start.

10:37 p.m. -- Fleury putting on a show. Gets to six straight saves and then allows a slow roller to Blake Wheeler. Fleury throws his stick in disgust.

10:35 p.m. -- Marc-Andre Fleury, the defending champ, goes and gives up a goal to the first skater Miro Heiskanen.

10:33 p.m. -- Jimmy Howard, the topic of trade rumors, facing the Metropolitan Division and Mathew Barzal with a sweet move to go top shelf.

10:32 p.m. -- Dubnyk stops the captain so gets to keep going and finishes with a streak of seven as Leon Draisaitl scores.

10:30 p.m. -- Devan Dubnyk will look to beat Vasilevskiy's record eight and he starts off strong with four saves.

10:29 p.m. -- Holtby with a streak of two.

10:28 p.m. -- Braden Holtby faces the Atlantic Division and Ottawa's Thomas Chabot pulls off quite a move and with one-hand tucks it in past Holtby.

10:27 p.m. -- Gibson with a save streak of three.

10:26 p.m. -- Anaheim's John Gibson goes next

10:25 p.m. -- Vasilevskiy stops eight shots but it's Seth Jones with a deke to open the five-hole to end his run.

10:24 p.m. -- Metropolitan players are putting out all the stops but so is Vasilevskiy.

Eight saves is the number to beat. pic.twitter.com/nmyPHgIhWA — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 26, 2019

10:23 p.m. -- Andrei Vasilevskiy up next and he faces the Metropolitan Division.

10:22 p.m. -- Rinne with a streak of two as the captain Connor McDavid pulls a big-time move to end his streak.

10:20 p.m. -- First up is Nashville's Pekka Rinne and he'll face the Pacific Division.

Puck control

WINNER -- Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames) -- 27.045 seconds

Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks) -- 28.611

Claude Giroux (Philadelphia Flyers) -- 30.270

Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets) -- 32.161

Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche) -- 33.425

John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs) -- 35.210

Jeff Skinner (Buffalo Sabres) -- 35.407

Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks) -- 43.622















10:12 p.m. -- It's Johnny Hockey again! He retains his title as he beats Kane by 1.566 seconds.

10:11 p.m. -- Johnny Gaudreau goes last. He is the defending champ in this skill.

10:10 p.m. -- John Tavares up next and he struggles too with the gates.

10:09 p.m. -- Claude Giroux, in his sixth All-Star appearance, with a solid run but comes up a second short.

10:08 p.m. -- Gabriel Landeskog just fires it through the last gate

10:07 p.m. -- Mark Scheifele puts it through the second gate but hits it too hard. Kane's number still stands,

10:06 p.m. -- Jeff Skinner and is so close to beating Patrick Kane but struggles through the last gate -- as Kane is giving the play-by-play.

10:04 p.m. -- Elias Pettersson is back up and he struggles stickhandling through the pucks. Sorry Elias, no redo for this skill.

10:02 p.m. -- First up is Patrick Kane (we've all seen the video) and he easily gets through the course including a new element of having to flip it up on your stick.

Fastest skater

WINNER -- Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) -- 13.378 seconds

Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabres) -- 13.582

Mathew Barzal (NY Islanders) -- 13.780

Miro Heiskanen (Dallas Stars) -- 13.914

Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks) -- 13.930

Cam Atkinson (Columbus Blue Jackets) -- 14.152

Kendall Coyne-Schofield (USWNT) -- 14.346

Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes) -- 14.526















9:53 p.m. -- Up last is Connor McDavid who has won this contest the last two years. WOW and he skates a 13.378

9:53 p.m. -- Mathew Barzal, a top candidate to win, moves into second place

9:51 p.m. -- Jack Eichel with an impressive 13.582

9:50 p.m. -- Elias Pettersson and Cam Atkinson, nope

9:49 p.m. -- Clayton Keller doesn't finish ahead of either Coyne or Heiskanen

9:47 p.m. -- Miro Heiskanen catches an edge and falls hard into the boards. Luckily he's ok and gets to go again and goes 13.914

9:46 p.m. -- Kendall Coyne starts things off with 14.346









9:45 p.m. -- Kendall Coyne lines up and the fans start chanting U-S-A

9:44 p.m. -- Gritty demonstrates and puts everyone on notice

Pregame

9:39 p.m. -- Shockingly most of Pacific Division is booed except for., obviously, the San Jose Sharks.

9:35 p.m. -- John Tavares gets booed too. He was booed during media day as well.

9:33 p.m. -- Kris Letang gets a loud chorus of boos...as does Sidney Crosby who is out due to illness.

9:32 p.m. -- Henrik Lundqvist gets a big cheer. Is it because he has the best hair?

9:31 p.m. -- Of course, we start things off with 'Baby Shark'

9:20 p.m. -- In case you didn't know, Kendall Coyne is fast -- wicked fast.

9:17 p.m. -- Jon Cooper coolest coach or Jon Cooper coolest coach?

9:05 p.m. -- everyone is warming up, including Brent Burns kid

Live from the Shark Tank. NHL Skills Competition is about to get underway.



Mat Barzal to compete in fastest skater. #Isles #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/8IQgpSUKmC



— Cory Wright (@WrightsWay) January 26, 2019

8:59 p.m. -- players starting to head out to the ice

8:38 p.m. -- We're counting down to game time

All smiles knowing he doesn’t have to compete in the passing challenge this year #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/cQxSzlW1yJ — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 26, 2019

8:33 p.m. -- Connor McDavid is a little worried about defending his fastest skater title

7:54 p.m. -- The stars have arrived

I’VE DIED AND GONE TO HEAVEN. pic.twitter.com/ctEovn5zj2 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 26, 2019

Almost time for the #NHLAllStar red carpet! Johnny’s suit game: pic.twitter.com/G9r0yqM142 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 26, 2019

7:19 p.m. --Art is beautiful

6:15 p.m. -- Almost time!

Getting ready for #NHLAllStar skills competition in the Tank pic.twitter.com/gtfyK8ODkK — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 25, 2019

5:44 p.m. -- Mascots unite

You have no idea how hard it was to get this picture organized... #NHLAllStar #29NHLMascots pic.twitter.com/UooNK07PpE — LouieSTLBlues (@LouieSTLBlues) January 25, 2019

5:18 p.m. -- Challenge accepted

It would be my honor! I’ll get to the rink as fast as I can! #NHLAllStar #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/D0FyiQ1uZM — Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) January 25, 2019

