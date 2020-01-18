NHL All-Star Game 2020: Date, start time, rosters, TV channel

The best and the brightest stars in the NHL are set to hit the ice for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. St. Louis' Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, will serve as the host for the 65th running of hockey's midseason celebration.

A 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions — Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific and Central — will take place on Jan. 25 with the annual skills competition happening the night prior, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The All-Star Skills Competition will also host an Elite Women's 3-on-3, with some of the top Canadian and Amerian skaters lacing them up.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, including complete rosters and TV information:

When is the 2020 NHL All-Star Game?

The NHL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2020 NHL All-Star Game being played?

Just over a mile from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, sits Enterprise Center, the home of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. This year's event marks the third time St. Louis will host; the Blues previously hosted the event in 1970 and 1988 at St. Louis Arena.

Who are the 2020 NHL All-Star Game captains?

The following players were voted as division captains by the fans: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Pacific).

Ovechkin opted to not participate in the weekend for the fourth time in his career citing a need to "get ready for the second half of the year." Kris Letang was named as the Metropolitan's captain in his place.

Who are the head coaches for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game?

For the first time in recent memory, there was a head coach controversy. Boston's Bruce Cassidy (Atlantic), Washington's Todd Reirden (Metropolitan), St. Louis' Craig Berube and Vegas' Gerard Gallant (Pacific) were named as they the head coaches of their teams with the highest points percentage at the halfway point of the regular season.

In a surprising move, Gallant was fired on Jan. 15 by the Golden Knights and while rumors swirled in regards to who will fill the spot, the NHL announced the following day that Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet will serve behind the bench.

What are the rosters for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game?

Atlantic Division

Name

Team

Appearance

F

David Pastrnak

Boston Bruins

2nd

F

Tyler Bertuzzi

Detroit Red Wings

1st

F

Anthony Duclair

Ottawa Senators

1st

F

Jack Eichel

Buffalo Sabres

3rd

F

Jonathan Huberdeau

Florida Panthers

1st

F

Mitchell Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs

1st

F

Austin Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs

4th

D

Victor Hedman

Tampa Bay Lightning

3rd

D

Shea Weber

Montreal Canadians

7th

G

Frederik Andersen

Toronto Maple Leafs

1st

G

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay Lightning

3rd

Metropolitan Division

Name

Team

Appearance

D

Kris Letang

Pittsburgh Penguins

6th

F

Mathew Barzal

New York Islanders

2nd

F

Nico Hischier

New Jersey Devils

1st

F

Travis Konecny

Philadelphia Flyers

1st

F

T.J. Oshie

Washington Capitals

1st

F

Artemiy Panarin

New York Rangers

1st

D

John Carlson

Washington Capitals

2nd

D

Seth Jones

Columbus Blue Jackets

3rd

D

Jaccob Slavin

Carolina Hurricanes

1st

G

Braden Holtby

Washington Capitals

5th

G

Tristan Jarry

Pittsburgh Penguins

1st

Central Division

Name

Team

Appearance

F

Nathan MacKinnon

Colorado Avalanche

4th

F

Patrick Kane

Chicago Blackhawks

9th

F

Ryan O'Reilly

St. Louis Blues

3rd

F

David Perron

St. Louis Blues

1st

F

Mark Scheifele

Winnipeg Jets

2nd

F

Tyler Seguin

Dallas Stars

6th

F

Eric Staal

Minnesota Wild

6th

D

Roman Josi

Nashville Predators

3rd

D

Alex Pietrangelo

St. Louis Blues

2nd

G

Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues

1st

G

Connor Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets

2nd

Pacific Division

Name

Team

Appearance

F

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers

4th

F

Leon Draisaitl

Edmonton Oilers

2nd

F

Tomas Hertl

San Jose Sharks

1st

F

Anze Kopitar

Los Angeles Kings

5th

F

Max Pacioretty

Vegas Golden Knights

1st

F

Elias Pettersson

Vancouver Canucks

2nd

F

Matthew Tkachuk

Calgary Flames

1st

D

Mark Giordano

Calgary Flames

3rd

D

Quinn Hughes

Vancouver Canucks

1st

G

Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver Canucks

1st

G

David Rittich

Calgary Flames

1st

What TV channel is the 2020 NHL All-Star game on?

The NHL All-Star Game will be aired starting at 8 p.m. ET nationally on NBC in the United States. CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS will carry the game for Canadian viewers.

