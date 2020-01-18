NHL All-Star Game 2020: Date, start time, rosters, TV channel
The best and the brightest stars in the NHL are set to hit the ice for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. St. Louis' Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, will serve as the host for the 65th running of hockey's midseason celebration.
A 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions — Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific and Central — will take place on Jan. 25 with the annual skills competition happening the night prior, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The All-Star Skills Competition will also host an Elite Women's 3-on-3, with some of the top Canadian and Amerian skaters lacing them up.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, including complete rosters and TV information:
When is the 2020 NHL All-Star Game?
The NHL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.
NHL DRAFT 2020: SN's mock draft 1.0 | Top 125 big board
Where is the 2020 NHL All-Star Game being played?
Just over a mile from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, sits Enterprise Center, the home of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. This year's event marks the third time St. Louis will host; the Blues previously hosted the event in 1970 and 1988 at St. Louis Arena.
Who are the 2020 NHL All-Star Game captains?
The following players were voted as division captains by the fans: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Pacific).
Ovechkin opted to not participate in the weekend for the fourth time in his career citing a need to "get ready for the second half of the year." Kris Letang was named as the Metropolitan's captain in his place.
Who are the head coaches for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game?
For the first time in recent memory, there was a head coach controversy. Boston's Bruce Cassidy (Atlantic), Washington's Todd Reirden (Metropolitan), St. Louis' Craig Berube and Vegas' Gerard Gallant (Pacific) were named as they the head coaches of their teams with the highest points percentage at the halfway point of the regular season.
In a surprising move, Gallant was fired on Jan. 15 by the Golden Knights and while rumors swirled in regards to who will fill the spot, the NHL announced the following day that Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet will serve behind the bench.
What are the rosters for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game?
Atlantic Division
Name
Team
Appearance
F
David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
2nd
F
Tyler Bertuzzi
Detroit Red Wings
1st
F
Anthony Duclair
Ottawa Senators
1st
F
Jack Eichel
Buffalo Sabres
3rd
F
Jonathan Huberdeau
Florida Panthers
1st
F
Mitchell Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
1st
F
Austin Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
4th
D
Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
3rd
D
Shea Weber
Montreal Canadians
7th
G
Frederik Andersen
Toronto Maple Leafs
1st
G
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
3rd
Metropolitan Division
Name
Team
Appearance
D
Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins
6th
F
Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
2nd
F
Nico Hischier
New Jersey Devils
1st
F
Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
1st
F
T.J. Oshie
Washington Capitals
1st
F
Artemiy Panarin
New York Rangers
1st
D
John Carlson
Washington Capitals
2nd
D
Seth Jones
Columbus Blue Jackets
3rd
D
Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
1st
G
Braden Holtby
Washington Capitals
5th
G
Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
1st
Central Division
Name
Team
Appearance
F
Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
4th
F
Patrick Kane
Chicago Blackhawks
9th
F
Ryan O'Reilly
St. Louis Blues
3rd
F
David Perron
St. Louis Blues
1st
F
Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
2nd
F
Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars
6th
F
Eric Staal
Minnesota Wild
6th
D
Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
3rd
D
Alex Pietrangelo
St. Louis Blues
2nd
G
Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
1st
G
Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
2nd
Pacific Division
Name
Team
Appearance
F
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
4th
F
Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
2nd
F
Tomas Hertl
San Jose Sharks
1st
F
Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
5th
F
Max Pacioretty
Vegas Golden Knights
1st
F
Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
2nd
F
Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames
1st
D
Mark Giordano
Calgary Flames
3rd
D
Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
1st
G
Jacob Markstrom
Vancouver Canucks
1st
G
David Rittich
Calgary Flames
1st
What TV channel is the 2020 NHL All-Star game on?
The NHL All-Star Game will be aired starting at 8 p.m. ET nationally on NBC in the United States. CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS will carry the game for Canadian viewers.