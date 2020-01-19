NHL All-Star Game 2020: Captains, rosters, coaches for 65th annual game
They're all-stars and they're about to get their game on and go play at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. The midseason classic is set to take center stage on Saturday, Jan. 25, with St. Louis' Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, serving as the home.
Eleven players from each division (nine skaters and two goalies) will face off in a 3-on-3 tournament with the winner taking all.
TV info: All-Star Skills Competition | All-Star Game
Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game rosters and bench bosses:
Who are the 2020 NHL All-Star Game captains?
The following players were voted as division captains by the fans: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Pacific).
Ovechkin opted to not participate in the weekend for the fourth time in his career, citing a need to "get ready for the second half of the year." Kris Letang was named as the Metropolitan's captain in his place.
Who were voted as the Last Men In?
To round out the rosters, fans were allowed to vote for four players from a list of 31 candidates to determine the 2020 NHL All-Star Last Men in. The highest vote-getters were the Capitals' T.J. Oshie (Metropolitan), Toronto's Mitchell Marner (Atlantic), the Blues' David Perron (Central) and the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (Pacific).
What are the rosters for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game?
Atlantic Division
Head coach: Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins
Name
Team
Appearance
F
David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
2nd
F
Tyler Bertuzzi
Detroit Red Wings
1st
F
Anthony Duclair
Ottawa Senators
1st
F
Jack Eichel
Buffalo Sabres
3rd
F
Jonathan Huberdeau
Florida Panthers
1st
F
Mitchell Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
1st
F
Austin Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
4th
D
Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
3rd
D
Shea Weber
Montreal Canadians
7th
G
Frederik Andersen
Toronto Maple Leafs
1st
G
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
3rd
The Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask was named but elected not to play. Andrei Vasilevskiy was selected as his replacement.
Metropolitan Division
Head coach: Todd Reirden, Washington Capitals
Name
Team
Appearance
D
Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins
6th
F
Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
2nd
F
Nico Hischier
New Jersey Devils
1st
F
Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
1st
F
T.J. Oshie
Washington Capitals
1st
F
Artemi Panarin
New York Rangers
1st
D
John Carlson
Washington Capitals
2nd
D
Seth Jones
Columbus Blue Jackets
3rd
D
Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
1st
G
Braden Holtby
Washington Capitals
5th
G
Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins
1st
Hischier replaces teammate Kyle Palmieri (injury).
Slavin fills-in for Dougie Hamilton who broke his leg on Jan. 16.
Following the Penguins' Jake Guentzel's injury, Kris Letang was named as his replacement and then assigned the captaincy.
Netminder Tristan Jarry was selected to fill in between the pipes when the Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo went down with an injury.
Alex Ovechkin was named but opted to skip the All-Star Game.
Central Division
Head coach: Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues
Name
Team
Appearance
F
Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
4th
F
Patrick Kane
Chicago Blackhawks
9th
F
Ryan O'Reilly
St. Louis Blues
3rd
F
David Perron
St. Louis Blues
1st
F
Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
2nd
F
Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars
6th
F
Eric Staal
Minnesota Wild
6th
D
Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
3rd
D
Alex Pietrangelo
St. Louis Blues
2nd
G
Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
1st
G
Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
2nd
No replacements.
Pacific Division
Head coach: Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes
Name
Team
Appearance
F
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
4th
F
Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
2nd
F
Tomas Hertl
San Jose Sharks
1st
F
Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
5th
F
Max Pacioretty
Vegas Golden Knights
1st
F
Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
2nd
F
Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames
1st
D
Mark Giordano
Calgary Flames
3rd
D
Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
1st
G
Jacob Markstrom
Vancouver Canucks
1st
G
David Rittich
Calgary Flames
1st
Vegas' Max Pacioretty was named to the team as Jakob Silfverberg was excused from playing with his wife due to give birth.
San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture suffered a fractured ankle and was replaced by teammate Tomas Hertl.
The Flames' David Rittich was announced as a replacement for the Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper (injury).
Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury opted not to play and Jacob Markstrom was named to replace him.
Who are the head coaches for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game?
For the first time in recent memory, there was a head coach controversy. Boston's Bruce Cassidy (Atlantic), Washington's Todd Reirden (Metropolitan), St. Louis' Craig Berube and Vegas' Gerard Gallant (Pacific) were named as they were the head coaches of the teams with the highest points percentage at the halfway point of the regular season.
In a surprising move, Gallant was fired on Jan. 15 by the Golden Knights, and while rumors swirled in regards to who will fill the spot, the NHL announced the following day that Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet will serve behind the bench.