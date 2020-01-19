NHL All-Star Game 2020: Captains, rosters, coaches for 65th annual game

They're all-stars and they're about to get their game on and go play at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. The midseason classic is set to take center stage on Saturday, Jan. 25, with St. Louis' Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, serving as the home.

Eleven players from each division (nine skaters and two goalies) will face off in a 3-on-3 tournament with the winner taking all.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game rosters and bench bosses:

Who are the 2020 NHL All-Star Game captains?

The following players were voted as division captains by the fans: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Pacific).

Ovechkin opted to not participate in the weekend for the fourth time in his career, citing a need to "get ready for the second half of the year." Kris Letang was named as the Metropolitan's captain in his place.

Who were voted as the Last Men In?

To round out the rosters, fans were allowed to vote for four players from a list of 31 candidates to determine the 2020 NHL All-Star Last Men in. The highest vote-getters were the Capitals' T.J. Oshie (Metropolitan), Toronto's Mitchell Marner (Atlantic), the Blues' David Perron (Central) and the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (Pacific).

What are the rosters for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game?

Atlantic Division

Head coach: Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins

Name

Team

Appearance

F

David Pastrnak

Boston Bruins

2nd

F

Tyler Bertuzzi

Detroit Red Wings

1st

F

Anthony Duclair

Ottawa Senators

1st

F

Jack Eichel

Buffalo Sabres

3rd

F

Jonathan Huberdeau

Florida Panthers

1st

F

Mitchell Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs

1st

F

Austin Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs

4th

D

Victor Hedman

Tampa Bay Lightning

3rd

D

Shea Weber

Montreal Canadians

7th

G

Frederik Andersen

Toronto Maple Leafs

1st

G

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay Lightning

3rd

  • The Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask was named but elected not to play. Andrei Vasilevskiy was selected as his replacement.

Metropolitan Division

Head coach: Todd Reirden, Washington Capitals

Name

Team

Appearance

D

Kris Letang

Pittsburgh Penguins

6th

F

Mathew Barzal

New York Islanders

2nd

F

Nico Hischier

New Jersey Devils

1st

F

Travis Konecny

Philadelphia Flyers

1st

F

T.J. Oshie

Washington Capitals

1st

F

Artemi Panarin

New York Rangers

1st

D

John Carlson

Washington Capitals

2nd

D

Seth Jones

Columbus Blue Jackets

3rd

D

Jaccob Slavin

Carolina Hurricanes

1st

G

Braden Holtby

Washington Capitals

5th

G

Tristan Jarry

Pittsburgh Penguins

1st

  • Hischier replaces teammate Kyle Palmieri (injury).

  • Slavin fills-in for Dougie Hamilton who broke his leg on Jan. 16.

  • Following the Penguins' Jake Guentzel's injury, Kris Letang was named as his replacement and then assigned the captaincy.

  • Netminder Tristan Jarry was selected to fill in between the pipes when the Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo went down with an injury.

  • Alex Ovechkin was named but opted to skip the All-Star Game.

Central Division

Head coach: Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

Name

Team

Appearance

F

Nathan MacKinnon

Colorado Avalanche

4th

F

Patrick Kane

Chicago Blackhawks

9th

F

Ryan O'Reilly

St. Louis Blues

3rd

F

David Perron

St. Louis Blues

1st

F

Mark Scheifele

Winnipeg Jets

2nd

F

Tyler Seguin

Dallas Stars

6th

F

Eric Staal

Minnesota Wild

6th

D

Roman Josi

Nashville Predators

3rd

D

Alex Pietrangelo

St. Louis Blues

2nd

G

Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues

1st

G

Connor Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets

2nd

  • No replacements.

Pacific Division

Head coach: Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes

Name

Team

Appearance

F

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers

4th

F

Leon Draisaitl

Edmonton Oilers

2nd

F

Tomas Hertl

San Jose Sharks

1st

F

Anze Kopitar

Los Angeles Kings

5th

F

Max Pacioretty

Vegas Golden Knights

1st

F

Elias Pettersson

Vancouver Canucks

2nd

F

Matthew Tkachuk

Calgary Flames

1st

D

Mark Giordano

Calgary Flames

3rd

D

Quinn Hughes

Vancouver Canucks

1st

G

Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver Canucks

1st

G

David Rittich

Calgary Flames

1st

  • Vegas' Max Pacioretty was named to the team as Jakob Silfverberg was excused from playing with his wife due to give birth.

  • San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture suffered a fractured ankle and was replaced by teammate Tomas Hertl.

  • The Flames' David Rittich was announced as a replacement for the Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper (injury).

  • Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury opted not to play and Jacob Markstrom was named to replace him.

Who are the head coaches for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game?

For the first time in recent memory, there was a head coach controversy. Boston's Bruce Cassidy (Atlantic), Washington's Todd Reirden (Metropolitan), St. Louis' Craig Berube and Vegas' Gerard Gallant (Pacific) were named as they were the head coaches of the teams with the highest points percentage at the halfway point of the regular season.

In a surprising move, Gallant was fired on Jan. 15 by the Golden Knights, and while rumors swirled in regards to who will fill the spot, the NHL announced the following day that Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet will serve behind the bench.

