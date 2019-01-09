NHL All-Star Game 2019: Date, time, rosters, TV channel, live stream
The 2019 NHL All-Star Game is headed to San Jose's SAP Center, home of the Sharks, for the 64th running of hockey's midseason celebration.
For the fourth consecutive year, the format features a 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions. The skills competition will take place 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 25.
Each division has a fan-voted captain. Connor McDavid will represent the Pacific Division, Nathan MacKinnon will represent the Central Division and Auston Matthews will represent the Atlantic Division. Alex Ovechkin was selected as the captain for the Metropolitan Division but has since withdrew from the event.
The All-Star jerseys will be made using plastic debris collected from bodies of water. Each jersey features the "Parley" logo for the Parley Ocean Plastic, which is a range of materials made from upcycled marine plastic debris. The uniforms are a black, white and heather grey color scheme with each individual logo in the center.
MORE: SN's top 50 NHL prospects | 2018-19 farm system rankings
The NHL has released this year’s All-Star jersey’s, which will all have team logos and be in black and white. Here’s a look at the Golden Knights’ home and aways- pic.twitter.com/3TWXyqrcsL
— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 9, 2019
Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 NHL ALL-Star Game, including complete rosters and TV information.
When is the 2019 NHL All-Star Game?
The NHL All-Star Game will be played on Jan. 26, 2019. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Where is the 2019 NHL All-Star Game being played?
The NHL All-Star game is being played at the SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks, in San Jose, Calif. It's the second time the franchise has hosted the event; it was also held in San Jose in 1997, when the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference, 11-7.
Rosters for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game
Atlantic Division
Name
Team
All-Star Appearances
Jack Eichel
Buffalo Sabres
2nd
Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightening
3rd
Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
3rd
David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
1st
Steven Stamkos
Tampa Bay Lightening
6th
John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
6th
Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
1st
Keith Yandle
Florida Panthers
3rd
Jimmy Howard
Detroit Red Wings
2nd
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightening
2nd
Metropolitan Division
Name
Team
All-Star appearances
Sebastian Aho
Carolina Hurricane
1st
Cam Atkinson
Columbus Blue Jackets.
2nd
Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
1st
Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins
4th
Claude Giroux
Philadelphia Flyers
6th
Taylor Hall
New Jersey Devils
3rd
John Carlson
Washington Capitals
1st
Seth Jones
Columbus Blue Jackets
2nd
Braden Holtby
Washington Capitals
4th
Henrik Lundqvist
New York Rangers
5th
Central Division
Name
Team
All-Star appearances
Patrick Kane
Chicago Blackhawks
8th
Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
3rd
Ryan O'Reilly
St. Louis Blues
2nd
Mikko Rantanen
Colorado Avalanche
1st
Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
1st
Blake Wheeler
Winnipeg Jets
2nd
Miro Heiskanen
Dallas Stars
1st
Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
2nd
Devan Dubnyk
Minnesota Wild
3rd
Pekke Rinne
Nashville Predators
3rd
Pacific Division
Name
Team
All-Star appearances
Johnny Gaudreau
Calgary Flames
5th
Clayton Keller
Arizona Coyotes
1st
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
3rd
Joe Pavelski
San Jose Sharks
6th
Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
1st
Brent Burns
San Jose Sharks
6th
Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
5th
Erik Karlsson
San Jose Sharks
6th
Marc-Andre Fleury
Vegas Golden Knights
4th
John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
2nd
Where TV channel is the 2019 NHL All-Star game on?
The NHL All-Star Game will be aired nationally on NBC in the United States. CBC/Sportsnet is carrying the game for Canadian viewers.
How to live stream the 2019 NHL All-Star game
The game can also be live-streamed online at NBCSports.com, by downloading the NBC Sports app or with an NHL.tv subscription.