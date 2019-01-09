NHL All-Star Game 2019: Date, time, rosters, TV channel, live stream

Sporting News
The 2019 NHL All-Star Game is right around the corner. Here's everything to know about hockey's midseason celebration in San Jose, including TV information and complete rosters.

The 2019 NHL All-Star Game is headed to San Jose's SAP Center, home of the Sharks, for the 64th running of hockey's midseason celebration.

For the fourth consecutive year, the format features a 3-on-3 tournament between the four divisions. The skills competition will take place 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 25.

Each division has a fan-voted captain. Connor McDavid will represent the Pacific Division, Nathan MacKinnon will represent the Central Division and Auston Matthews will represent the Atlantic Division. Alex Ovechkin was selected as the captain for the Metropolitan Division but has since withdrew from the event.

The All-Star jerseys will be made using plastic debris collected from bodies of water. Each jersey features the "Parley" logo for the Parley Ocean Plastic, which is a range of materials made from upcycled marine plastic debris. The uniforms are a black, white and heather grey color scheme with each individual logo in the center.

MORE: SN's top 50 NHL prospects | 2018-19 farm system rankings

Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 NHL ALL-Star Game, including complete rosters and TV information.

When is the 2019 NHL All-Star Game?

The NHL All-Star Game will be played on Jan. 26, 2019. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2019 NHL All-Star Game being played?

The NHL All-Star game is being played at the SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks, in San Jose, Calif. It's the second time the franchise has hosted the event; it was also held in San Jose in 1997, when the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference, 11-7.

Rosters for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game

Atlantic Division

Name

Team

All-Star Appearances

Jack Eichel

Buffalo Sabres

2nd

Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay Lightening

3rd

Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs

3rd

David Pastrnak

Boston Bruins

1st

Steven Stamkos

Tampa Bay Lightening

6th

John Tavares

Toronto Maple Leafs

6th

Thomas Chabot

Ottawa Senators

1st

Keith Yandle

Florida Panthers

3rd

Jimmy Howard

Detroit Red Wings

2nd

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay Lightening

2nd

Metropolitan Division

Name

Team

All-Star appearances

Sebastian Aho

Carolina Hurricane

1st

Cam Atkinson

Columbus Blue Jackets.

2nd

Mathew Barzal

New York Islanders

1st

Sidney Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins

4th

Claude Giroux

Philadelphia Flyers

6th

Taylor Hall

New Jersey Devils

3rd

John Carlson

Washington Capitals

1st

Seth Jones

Columbus Blue Jackets

2nd

Braden Holtby

Washington Capitals

4th

Henrik Lundqvist

New York Rangers

5th

Central Division

Name

Team

All-Star appearances

Patrick Kane

Chicago Blackhawks

8th

Nathan MacKinnon

Colorado Avalanche

3rd

Ryan O'Reilly

St. Louis Blues

2nd

Mikko Rantanen

Colorado Avalanche

1st

Mark Scheifele

Winnipeg Jets

1st

Blake Wheeler

Winnipeg Jets

2nd

Miro Heiskanen

Dallas Stars

1st

Roman Josi

Nashville Predators

2nd

Devan Dubnyk

Minnesota Wild

3rd

Pekke Rinne

Nashville Predators

3rd

Pacific Division

Name

Team

All-Star appearances

Johnny Gaudreau

Calgary Flames

5th

Clayton Keller

Arizona Coyotes

1st

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers

3rd

Joe Pavelski

San Jose Sharks

6th

Elias Pettersson

Vancouver Canucks

1st

Brent Burns

San Jose Sharks

6th

Drew Doughty

Los Angeles Kings

5th

Erik Karlsson

San Jose Sharks

6th

Marc-Andre Fleury

Vegas Golden Knights

4th

John Gibson

Anaheim Ducks

2nd

Where TV channel is the 2019 NHL All-Star game on?

The NHL All-Star Game will be aired nationally on NBC in the United States. CBC/Sportsnet is carrying the game for Canadian viewers.

How to live stream the 2019 NHL All-Star game

The game can also be live-streamed online at NBCSports.com, by downloading the NBC Sports app or with an NHL.tv subscription.

