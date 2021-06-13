NHL Stanley Cup Semifinal Games Will Be Streamed By Peacock Premium Service

Peacock has added premium streaming as an option for all of the National Hockey League’s remaining Stanley Cup Semifinal games.

As previously announced, the games will also air on NBCSN or USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. The series starts tomorrow, June 14 at 9:00 PM ET with Game 1 in the semifinal between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights.

Pre-game coverage on Monday will begin at 8:30 PM ET with NHL Live, and Peacock will also feature post-game coverage on NHL Overtime. Kathryn Tappen will host studio coverage with studio analysts Anson Carter and Dominic Moore. John Forslund (play-by-play) will call the matchup alongside Joe Micheletti (analyst) and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst).

Following is NBC Sports’ coverage schedule of the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals:

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Mon., June 14 Game 1 – Montreal at Vegas Peacock/NBCSN 9 p.m. Tues., June 15 Game 2 – N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay Peacock/NBCSN 8 p.m. Wed., June 16 Game 2 – Montreal at Vegas Peacock/NBCSN 9 p.m. Thurs., June 17 Game 3 – Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders Peacock/USA Network 8 p.m. Fri., June 18 Game 3 – Vegas at Montreal Peacock/USA Network 8 p.m. Sat., June 19 Game 4 – Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders Peacock/USA Network 8 p.m. Sun., June 20 Game 4 – Vegas at Montreal Peacock/NBCSN 8 p.m. Mon., June 21 Game 5 – N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay* Peacock/NBCSN 8 p.m. Tues., June 22 Game 5 – Montreal at Vegas* Peacock/NBCSN 9 p.m. Wed., June 23 Game 6 – Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders* Peacock/NBCSN 8 p.m. Thurs., June 24 Game 6 – Vegas at Montreal* Peacock/USA Network 8 p.m. Fri., June 25 Game 7 – N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay* Peacock/NBCSN 8 p.m. Sat., June 26 Game 7 – Montreal at Vegas* Peacock/NBCSN 8 p.m.

*if necessary

Peacock also plans streams for the US Open Golf, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Premier Lacrosse League, INDYCAR, Premiership Rugby, the 2021-22 Premier League season, 2021 Sunday Night Football, and Super Bowl LVI.

Peacock Originals available on demand include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.; My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs; The Greatest Race; Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More, and In Deep with Ryan Lochte. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Viewers can sign up for Peacock at PeacockTV.com. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

The #StanleyCup Semifinals are set. In addition to a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, the winner of the @GoldenKnights vs. @CanadiensMTL series will claim the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, while the @NYIslanders and @TBLightning will battle for the Prince of Wales Trophy. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/l8tMHf1yaz — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2021

