Brayden Point breaks down on Lightning bench after Game 7 injury vs. Leafs

Lightning star Brayden Point was visibly devastated as he sat on the Tampa bench unable to return to Game 7 on Toronto on Saturday night. (Photo via Twitter/Sportsnet)

Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Brayden Point was back on the ice for the start of the second period after appearing to injure his right leg in the opening frame of Saturday’s Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after falling awkwardly into the boards.

It however did not last long for No. 21, who wobbled back in significant pain after one shift before breaking down at the Bolts’ bench.

He was consoled quickly by his teammates, as Pat Maroon quickly went over to Point to pat him on the back, while Anthony Cirelli also comforted him and spoke calmly to his heartbroken teammate.

All the feels for Brayden Point, an absolute warrior 🙏#GoBolts | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/lcq6frRM62 — The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast (@rayanddregs) May 15, 2022

Patrick Maroon and Anthony Cirelli consoling Brayden Point who looks devastated after still feeling shaken up on his first shift back in the 2nd period pic.twitter.com/pbylgEO2DH — Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) May 15, 2022

There has been no official word from the Lightning on Point’s status, though he remained on the bench throughout Game 7. Cameras caught him on several occasions looking down at the iPad to review plays and coaching his teammates throughout the second period.

Brayden Point only ended up with the one 25-second shift that period, but he watched clips on the tablet during a stoppage in play. pic.twitter.com/nh20CKYv21 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 15, 2022

This is reminiscent of former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who broke his jaw after taking a puck to the face in Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues back in 2019. He returned to the bench with a full visor only to open and close the bench door for his teammates and support them with his bloody mouth.

The incident on Saturday occurred late in the first period as Point raced towards the puck against Leafs veteran defenceman Mark Giordano. Point hobbled to the dressing room in pain, refusing help to get off the ice, though he couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg.

Point, who is an important contributor to the Lightning's past two championship runs, scored the overtime winner in Game 6 to force a Game 7 in Toronto. He tallied two goals and two assists in the series against the Maple Leafs after recording 28 goals and 30 assists over 66 games this season, his sixth season with Tampa Bay.

