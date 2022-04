Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

The first full, 82-game NHL season in a couple of years concluded on Friday with 15 games on the schedule and plenty to still be decided heading into Stanley Cup playoffs.

With the dust now settled, here's who's playing who, when they face off and where to watch each first-round series, starting in the Eastern Conference.

Maple Leafs (2) vs. Lightning (3)

Game 1: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 2 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 2: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Wednesday, May 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 3: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Friday, May 6 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 4: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Sunday, May 8 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

*Game 5: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Tuesday, May 10 (TBD)

*Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Thursday, May 12 (TBD)

*Game 7: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Saturday, May 14 (TBD)

* = If necessary

Panthers (1) vs. Capitals (WC)

Game 1: Capitals @ Panthers — Tuesday, May 3 (7:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: Capitals @ Panthers — Thursday, May 5 (7:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: Panthers @ Capitals — Saturday, May 7 (1 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Game 4: Panthers @ Capitals — Monday, May 9 (7 p.m. ET, SN1, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: Capitals @ Panthers — Wednesday, May 11 (TBD)

*Game 6: Canadiens @ Lightning — Friday, May 13 (TBD)

*Game 7: Capitals @ Panthers — Sunday, May 15 (TBD)

* = If necessary

Hurricanes (1) vs. Bruins (WC)

Game 1: Bruins @ Hurricanes — Monday, May 2 (7 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: Bruins @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, May 4 (7 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: Hurricanes @ Bruins — Friday, May 6 (7 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 4: Hurricanes @ Bruins — Sunday, May 8 (12:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: Bruins @ Hurricanes — Tuesday, May 10 (TBD)

*Game 6: Hurricanes @ Bruins — Thursday, May 12 (TBD)

*Game 7: Bruins @ Hurricanes — Saturday, May 14 (TBD)

* = If necessary

Rangers (2) vs. Penguins (3

Game 1: Penguins @ Rangers — Tuesday, May 3 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 2: Penguins @ Rangers— Thursday, May 5 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 3: Rangers @ Penguins — Saturday, May 7 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 4: Rangers @ Penguins — Monday, May 9 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

*Game 5: Penguins @ Rangers — Wednesday, May 11 (TBD)

*Game 6: Rangers @ Penguins — Friday, May 13 (TBD)

*Game 7: Penguins @ Rangers — Sunday, May 15 (TBD)

* = If necessary

Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Toronto-Tampa, Penguins vs. Rangers and more. (Getty)

Western Conference

Flames (1) vs. Stars (WC)

Game 1: Stars @ Flames — Tuesday, May 3 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 2: Stars @ Flames — Thursday, May 5 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 3: Flames @ Stars — Saturday, May 7 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 4: Flames @ Stars — Monday, May 9 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

*Game 5: Stars @ Flames — Wednesday, May 11 (TBD)

*Game 6: Flames @ Stars — Friday, May 13 (TBD)

*Game 7: Stars @ Flames — Sunday, May 15 (TBD)

* = If necessary

Oilers (2) vs. Kings (3)

Game 1: Kings @ Oilers — Monday, May 2 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 2: Kings @ Oilers — Wednesday, May 4 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 3: Oilers @ Kings — Friday, May 6 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

Game 4: Oilers @ Kings — Sunday, May 8 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet)

*Game 5: Kings @ Oilers — Tuesday, May 10 (TBD)

*Game 6: Oilers @ Kings — Thursday, May 12 (TBD)

*Game 7: Kings @ Oilers — Saturday, May 14 (TBD)

* = If necessary

Wild (2) vs. Blues (3)

Game 1: Blues @ Wild — Monday, May 2 (9:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: Blues @ Wild — Wednesday, May 4 (9:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: Wild @ Blues — Friday, May 6 (9:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 4: Wild @ Blues — Sunday, May 8 (4:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: Blues @ Wild — Tuesday, May 10 (TBD)

*Game 6: Wild @ Blues — Thursday, May 12 (TBD)

*Game 7: Blues @ Wild — Saturday, May 14 (TBD)

* = If necessary

Avalanche (1) vs. Predators (WC)

Game 1: Predators @ Avalanche — Tuesday, May 3 (9:30 p.m. ET, SNE, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: Predators @ Avalanche— Thursday, May 5 (9:30 p.m. ET, SNE, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: Avalanche @ Predators — Saturday, May 7 (4:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Game 4: Avalanche @ Predators — Monday, May 9 (9:30 p.m. ET, SN1, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: Predators @ Avalanche — Wednesday, May 11 (TBD)

*Game 6: Avalanche @ Predators — Friday, May 13 (TBD)

*Game 7: Predators @ Avalanche— Sunday, May 15 (TBD)

* = If necessary

