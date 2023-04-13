NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket: Updated league standings, potential first-round matchups

All 16 NHL berths have been clinched with the New York Islanders taking the final spot on Wednesday and ending the Pittsburgh Penguins' 16-season run.

But three of the four division titles and all but one first-round playoff matchup remain undecided as the NHL has a 15-game schedule Thursday on the second-to-last day of the regular season. The only known matchup: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning will meet for the second year in a row, with Toronto holding home-ice advantage.

USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including updated playoff brackets. Here's a comprehensive look at the current NHL postseason outlook, including when the playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final are scheduled to start:

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning will meet in the first round for the second year in a row.

What are the clinching scenarios for Thursday, April 13?

-The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch the Metropolitan Division title if they defeat the Florida Panthers. They'd also clinch if they get one point and the New Jersey Devils lose to the Washington Capitals; or if the Devils lose in regulation.

-The Devils will clinch the Metropolitan title if they defeat the Capitals and the Hurricanes lose to the Panthers. They'd also clinch if they get one point and the Hurricanes lose in regulation.

-The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch the Pacific Division title (plus the top record in the Western Conference) if they get one point against the Seattle Kraken or if the Edmonton Oilers lose to the San Jose Sharks.

-The Oilers will clinch the Pacific title if they win and the Golden Knights lose in regulation.

-The Dallas Stars will clinch the Central Division title if they defeat the St. Louis Blues in any fashion and the Colorado Avalanche lose to the Winnipeg Jets. They'd also clinch if they get one point and the Avalanche lose in regulation.

-The Avalanche will clinch the Central Division title if they win and and the Stars lose in regulation.

Note: If none of these scenarios happens for Dallas or Colorado, the Central Division title will be decided on Friday when the Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators.

Updated NHL playoff standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(as of April 12 -- complete standings can be found here. p-clinched Presidents' Trophy, x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division title, z-eliminated from playoff contention)

Metropolitan Division

x-Carolina Hurricanes

x-New Jersey Devils

x-New York Rangers

Atlantic Division

p-Boston Bruins

x-Toronto Maple Leafs

x-Tampa Bay Lightning

Wild cards

x-New York Islanders

x-Florida Panthers

Out of playoff position

z-Pittsburgh Penguins

z-Buffalo Sabres

z-Ottawa Senators

z-Detroit Red Wings

z-Washington Capitals

z-Philadelphia Flyers

z-Montreal Canadiens

z-Columbus Blue Jackets

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(as of April 12)

Central Division

x-Dallas Stars

x-Colorado Avalanche

x-Minnesota Wild

Pacific Division

x-Vegas Golden Knights

x-Edmonton Oilers

x-Los Angeles Kings

Wild card

x-Seattle Kraken

x-Winnipeg Jets

Out of playoff position

z-Calgary Flames

z-Nashville Predators

z-St. Louis Blues

z-Vancouver Canucks

z-Arizona Coyotes

z-San Jose Sharks

z-Chicago Blackhawks

z-Anaheim Ducks

Eastern Conference playoff bracket

(as of April 12)

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference

(as of April 12)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild

When do the Stanley Cup playoffs begin?

They're scheduled to begin on Monday, April 17, three days after the scheduled Friday, April 14, end of the regular season. ESPN, ABC, TNT and TBS will broadcast the games in the United States.

What is the tentative starting date of the Stanley Cup Final?

The scheduled starting date is June 3, though that's subject to change. TNT will air the games in the United States.

Who won the Stanley Cup in 2022?

The Colorado Avalanche won for the first time since 2001. They defeated the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

When is the NHL draft?

The NHL draft is June 28 (first round) and June 29 (Rounds 2-7) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The NHL draft lottery will be held at 7 p.m. ET on May 8 among the 16 non-playoff teams or teams that acquired their first-round picks in a trade. Teams can move up a maximum of 10 spots in the two drawings. Only the bottom 11 teams will have a chance to draft generational talent Connor Bedard at No. 1 overall. The Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats center led the Western Hockey League during the regular season with 143 points and 71 goals in 57 games and had 20 points in seven games as the Pats lost their first-round series. The Blue Jackets hold the bottom spot, with two games left to play.

