Win or lose, Tuukka Rask is the playoff MVP

Usually this late into the Stanley Cup Final, it’s still unclear exactly who will take home the Conn Smythe Trophy. You’ll have the leading scorer from each side, maybe some previously unheralded dude who delivered production way above expectations, and often the winning goaltender in the mix for the league’s most prestigious individual playoff award.

And aside from only five times in NHL history, the Conn Smythe has been awarded to a player on the Cup-winning team. If the Bruins lock it up Wednesday, Tuukka Rask is hands down your MVP — it’s not even close.

But if the Bruins lose, Rask should get it too. And it’s not particularly close in my mind. He’s been the most dominant player at any position from Round 1 on. He’s been far and away the most valuable to his team. He’s been more important to the Bruins’ chances than any one player has been to their team’s.

No matter how you want to look at it — whether the best player or the most valuable to their squad — this one belongs to Rask, win or lose.

Just look at these damn numbers throughout the playoffs, my goodness.

A .938 save percentage in all situations while playing every single minute in the Bruins’ crease. His 5.82 goals saved above average is absolutely bonkers — over 4.5 GSAA more than any other qualified goaltender this postseason, including his counterpart in this series, Jordan Binnington.

With another one- or zero-goals against night in Game 7, Rask could very well find himself walking away with the best save percentage ever in a single playoff run among goalies with over 1,000 minutes played. Here’s a look at the best postseasons save percentage-wise among goaltenders in recent history:

Jonathan Quick, 2012, .946 (Won Conn Smythe and Cup)

J.S. Giguere, 2003, .946 (Won Conn Smythe, lost Cup)

Mike Smith, 2012, .944

Olaf Kolzig, 1998, .941

Tim Thomas, 2011, .940 (Won Conn Smythe and Cup)

Tuukka Rask, 2013, .940

Also of note here: if Rask can raise his save percentage a couple more points in Game 7, he’ll be the only goalie in NHL history to play at least 20 games and post a .940 or higher in two separate postseasons. Remarkable stuff.

If the B’s take Game 7 it’s a no-contest MVP for Rask. If they lose, however, there are a couple guys on the Blues who can challenge for it, but none have been strong enough from start to finish.

Ryan O’Reilly is the front-runner if St. Louis takes it Wednesday, but he’s had quite a few sub-par games to go along with a few of his big ones. Consistency just hasn’t been there from Round 1 to now. Jaden Schwartz was lights-out for the first half of the playoffs but has cooled down mightily since. Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko have been fabulous but their numbers just aren’t there based on how they typically vote on this award.

And obviously Binnington has been stellar for the most part, but it’s doubtful his .911-ish SV% will be enough to get that done.

Of the five players who have won the Conn Smythe from the team that lost in the Stanley Cup Final, four of them — including Giguere most recently in 2003 — have been goalies.

I’m not saying Rask will be the sixth player and fifth goaltender to do it, I’m saying if Boston loses he absolutely should be.

