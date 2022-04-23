NHL standings look in 2022 season's final week: Who wins playoff, award races?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Washington Capitals
    Washington Capitals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Vegas Golden Knights
    Vegas Golden Knights
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jack Eichel
    Jack Eichel
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Vegas Golden Knights have been hailed as the ideal expansion franchise, making it to the Stanley Cup Final their first season in 2017-18 and reaching the playoffs every year since.

But with about a week left in the regular season, the Golden Knights are in a fight to keep that streak alive.

They can reach the postseason by grabbing third place in the Pacific Division or, in the more likely scenario, securing a wild-card spot. Even with a big win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, the Golden Knights are five points back in the Pacific Division race and two points back in the wild-card race.

The Golden Knights (89 points) were touted for their November trade for No. 1 center Jack Eichel, who didn't play until February as he recovered from neck surgery. The team, though, has been hit hard by injuries, which helped their cap situation but not their play on the ice.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

Eichel is trying to make the playoffs for the first time in his career after arriving from the Buffalo Sabres. Vegas is mostly healthy again and will need to go on a run in its final four games in order for Eichel to make it.

Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights are pushing to get into the playoffs.
Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights are pushing to get into the playoffs.

The NHL regular season, for all intents and purposes, ends on April 29, with a Seattle Kraken-Winnipeg Jets makeup game on May 1 having no impact in the playoff race.

Here is some of what is still up in the air:

Who gets the West's final spots?

The Los Angeles Kings (94 points) hold the third spot in Pacific and still have a chance to claim second place and home-ice advantage in the first round. Though they haven't played as well with defenseman Drew Doughty shut down for the season, they have won their last three games behind solid goaltending by Jonathan Quick. In addition to Vegas, the Kings could also be caught by the longshot Vancouver Canucks (87). But Vancouver had an eight-game point streak end Thursday night and has only four games left. The Kings have three games left against teams currently out of the playoff picture, but their season finale is against Vancouver.

The wild card spots are held by the Nashville Predators (95 points) and Dallas Stars (91 points). The Predators have a tough schedule before finishing against the Arizona Coyotes. The Stars have lost three in a row but play their final four games against teams currently out of playoff position. The key game in the wild-card race is Vegas at Dallas on April 26.

Who will win the Metropolitan Division title?

The Hurricanes and Rangers are tied with 108 points and Carolina has a slight edge in regulation wins, the first tiebreaker. The Hurricanes will learn the status of injured goalie Frederik Andersen next week. The Rangers have won four in a row. The teams' April 26 game in New York is the likely decider.

Who gets home-ice advantage between the Wild and Blues?

That will be important because both teams are playing extremely well and could use an edge in their first-round series. Minnesota used its game in hand Friday night to take a two-point lead in the race with a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken. Kirill Kaprizov hit 100 points in that game and Kevin Fiala had five assists to extend his point streak to nine games, though Mats Zuccarello left the game early with a lower-body injury. St. Louis won their last matchup with the Wild in overtime, but the teams won't face other again in the regular season. The Wild play three of their final four games at home, with three of those against playoff-positioned teams. The Blues, who lead in regulation wins, are on the road for three of their final four, but just one is against a currently playoff-positioned team.

Who wins first overall?

The Colorado Avalanche have lost three in a row after a nine-game winning streak ended Monday, allowing the Florida Panthers (12-game winning streak) to pass them in the Presidents' Trophy race. Colorado has a tougher schedule.

Who avoids a first-round matchup against Florida?

The Panthers wrapped up the Eastern Conference title and will face the second wild-card team. There are three points between the fifth-place Lightning (102), third in the Atlantic Division, and eighth-place Washington Capitals (99). The Pittsburgh Penguins (99), third in the Metropolitan, and Boston Bruins (99) are between them.

The Lightning, who had not been playing like two-time defending Stanley Cup champions at times, looked impressive in an 8-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. The Penguins are without No. 1 goalie Tristan Jarry, but Casey DeSmith had a 52-save shutout Thursday against the Bruins. Evgeni Malkin is eligible to return Saturday from his four-game suspension. Boston, which is missing David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm, has not scored a power-play goal in nine games. The Capitals have been scoring lots of goals recently, and Alex Ovechkin recently tied Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy's record with his ninth 50-goal season.

The Lightning and Bruins have five games left while the Penguins and Capitals have four. The Bruins have the most regulation wins and the Capitals have the fewest regulation-overtime wins, the second tiebreaker.

Who gets last overall?

The last-place team has an 18.5% to win the May 10 draft lottery and take Kingston (Ontario) center Shane Wright first overall. The Canadiens (51 points) and Coyotes (50) are slumping again after playing decent hockey. Montreal has fewer games left and fewer regulation wins.

Who will win MVP?

This will be tight. Edmonton's Connor McDavid won last year when he dominated the shortened season and teammate Leon Draisaitl won in 2020 by winning the scoring title while McDavid was hurt. Both are having strong seasons and could split the vote. Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau has a shot to win the scoring title and the Presidents' Trophy. Toronto's Auston Matthews, the NHL's goal leader, is out with a minor injury. Johnny Gaudreau has topped 100 points and helped Calgary go from missing the playoffs to Pacific Division champion. There even has been talk of support for Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, who leads the league in goals-saved above expected, according to moneypuck.com, and fits the Hart Trophy's definition of most valuable to his team.

Who will win the Norris Trophy?

It's between Nashville's Roman Josi and Colorado's Cale Makar, who have set franchise records for points in a season by a defenseman. Josi leads in points (89-84) and Makar leads in goals (27-20), including six game-winners. Josi, who won the award in 2020, and Makar will face each other on April 28.

Who will win the Vezina Trophy?

Shesterkin seems to have the goaltending award wrapped up.

Who will win the Calder Trophy?

Toronto's Michael Bunting has the rookie points lead, but will he lose votes because he's 26? Anaheim's Trevor Zegras has shown plenty of creativity. Detroit's Moritz Seider, who just turned 21, is displaying plenty of maturity for a young defenseman. That could send votes his way.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL standings, schedule lookahead: Who wins playoff, award races?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NFL Draft: Meet the five most intriguing wide receiver prospects

    Liz Loza continues her Rookie Snapshot NFL draft series with five key wideouts, the wild cards at the position!

  • NHL returning to Europe with games in Prague, Tampere

    NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is going back to Europe this fall for its first games outside of North America since the start of the pandemic. The league on Thursday announced the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators will play two games in Prague in October and the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play two games in Tampere, Finland, in November as part of the 2022 Global Series. The Sharks and Predators will finish their respective training camps in Europe. San Jose also will play a

  • Kane scores hat trick as Oilers clinch playoff spot with 6-3 win over Avalanche

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane had three goals and an assist and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff berth with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Evan Bouchard, Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell also scored for the Oilers (46-26-6), who have won four in a row and improved to 12-0-1 in their last 13 games on home ice. Valeri Nichushkin had two goals and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Western Conference-leading Avalanche (55-17-6). Colorado h

  • Joel Embiid not listed on injury report

    Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid is not going to be listed on the injury report for tomorrow's game against Toronto, I am told Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck What's the buzz on Twitter? Ky Carlin @ Ky_Carlin No Joel Embiid on the 5:30 injury report. Only ...

  • Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ And Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

    New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it.

  • Cam Newton says sexist comments about women were 'taken out of context'

    Cam Newton drew criticism for giving his opinion on how a woman should act.

  • Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy

    Guy Lafleur racing down the right side, his trademark mane trailing behind him, before he struck one of his signature thunderclap slapshots is an image that's been burned into the memories of hockey fans around the world. Tributes poured in Friday from teammates, opponents and admirers after the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that the Habs legend had died at age 70, a week after the death of New York Islanders great Mike Bossy. "I can remember actually some of the first games I played against Guy,

  • NFL planning unprecedented Thanksgiving-style tripleheader for Christmas next season

    Bad news for the NBA.

  • Rangers visit the Bruins after Copp's 3-goal game

    New York Rangers (51-21-6, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (47-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic)Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Boston Bruins after Andrew Copp scored three goals in the Rangers' 6-3 win over the Islanders.The Bruins are 27-16-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 31st in the league with 36.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.The Rangers are 34-10-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York has scored 240 goals and is eighth i

  • Here’s what happens if the Hurricanes and Rangers tie for the Metro Division title

    With four games to play in the regular season for both Carolina and New York — including one head-to-head matchup — a tie in the final standings is a real possibility.

  • Toronto Marlies score five unanswered goals in 5-1 victory over Laval Rocket

    LAVAL, Que. — Joey Anderson and Nick Robertson had a goal and an assist apiece to help the Toronto Marlies to a 5-1 victory over the Laval Rocket on Friday night. Joel Teasdale opened the scoring for the hometown Rocket before the Marlies responded with five unanswered goals. Richard Clune, Philippe Myers and Pontus Holmberg, with an empty-netter, had the other Toronto goals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life

    SAINT-JÉRÔME, Que. — A Quebec man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the February 2020 murder of 13-year-old Océane Boyer. François Sénécal was sentenced after entering a plea on a reduced charge of second-degree murder at the courthouse in St-Jérôme, Que., as the victim's family packed the courtroom. He was arrested and initially charged with first-degree murder in the days after the 13-year-old girl’s body was found on Feb. 26, 2020, by the side of a public road

  • Guy Lafleur, dynamic Hall of Fame winger from Montreal Canadiens dynasty, dies at 70

    Guy Lafleur won five Stanley Cups with Montreal, including four in a row from 1976-79. He came out of retirement after being elected to Hall of Fame.

  • Muslim group concerned after Edmonton mosques receive packages with powdery substance

    EDMONTON — A group representing Muslims in Canada is asking mosques in Edmonton to be on the lookout after mail containing a white powdery substance was delivered to two places of worship. The National Council of Canadian Muslims says in the news release the first delivery was reported to police last week after an employee of a mosque in the city's southeast opened a package and white powder burst out. The powder landed on the person's hand and clothes, but it turned out to be harmless. Police s

  • Train whistle cessation gets thumbs-down from municipal staff

    Renewed efforts by residents to muffle whistles as trains come through Aurora have received a thumbs-down from municipal staff. This week at the Committee level, Council will consider a recommendation from Town Staff to put the latest attempts at whistle cessation on ice. Aurora has four level crossings at Engelhard Drive, Wellington Street East, Centre Street and St. John’s Sideroad, requiring GO Train conductors to sound the horn upon approach and, in the case of Wellington Street East, upon d

  • Malachi Flynn on playoff experience, guarding James Harden

    Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses what is different about playoff basketball, advice he's received from Raptors vets and the challenges of guarding James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Kaprizov, Fiala set franchise bests, Wild beat Kraken 6-3

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota franchise history with at least 100 points in a season, and the Wild established four franchise records and tied another in beating Seattle 6-3 Friday night. Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman and Nick Deslauriers also scored, and Kevin Fiala had a team-record five assists for Minnesota, which also established all-time bests with its 50th win and 10