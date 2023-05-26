NHL sets potential schedules for Stanley Cup Final as Florida Panthers await opponent

The Florida Panthers will start the 2023 Stanley Cup Final next week, but are still waiting on specifics after the Stars kept their season alive by beating the Golden Knights in overtime of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.

The NHL has two possibilities for when the Stanley Cup Final will begin and Florida will know when exactly it will start after Game 5 of the West finals Saturday, no matter whether Vegas can close out the series at home or Dallas extends it even further.

At the earliest, the Panthers will open the Cup Final on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, if Vegas wins Game 5. If the Stars win Game 5, the NHL will push the start date of the Final back by three days to the weekend

Either way, Florida will start the Final on the road, whether it be in Paradise, Nevada, or at Dallas’ American Airlines Center.

No Final dates will conflicts with the 2023 NBA Finals, which could feature the Heat as long as it win one of its next two games with the Celtics. All games will take place at 8 p.m. and each possibility includes up to four two-day breaks.

Here are the full possible schedules for the Final:

If Vegas wins Game 5

Game 1: Wednesday, May 31; T-Mobile Arena, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Saturday, June 3; T-Mobile Arena, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Monday, June 5; FLA Live Arena, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Thursday, June 8; FLA Live Arena, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Saturday, June 10; T-Mobile Arena, 8 p.m., TNT (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, June 13; FLA Live Arena, 8 p.m., TNT (if necessary)

Game 7: Friday, June 16: T-Mobile Arena, 8 p.m., TNT (if necessary)

If Dallas wins Game 5