  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This NHL season is proving that parity is overrated

Justin Cuthbert
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dallas Stars
    Dallas Stars
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jamie Benn
    Jamie Benn
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Connor McDavid
    Connor McDavid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

I often reference the 2014-15 season when assessing the wellbeing and overall watchability of the NHL. That spring Jamie Benn finished with a flurry on the final night of the season, scoring a hat trick and four points to rip the Art Ross Trophy away from then-New York Islanders captain John Tavares.

Scenes, right? Well, kind of.

It was an immensely special and likely once-in-a-lifetime achievement for the Dallas Stars captain, but Benn's season when considering any historical context was pedestrian at best.

In no world should 87 points be enough to win a scoring title.

EDMONTON, AB - APRIL 1: Connor McDavid #97 and Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after winning the game in overtime against the St Louis Blues on April 1, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
Leon Draisaitl, left, and Connor McDavid, right, are helping boost the NHL's excitement value. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Fortunately, it's an entirely different landscape in the NHL when fast-forwarding seven seasons to today. In fact, there's an argument to be made that the product has never been better in spite of all the noise created from the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, issues with Player Safety, questions involving officiating, matters of integrity related to salary cap circumvention, and everything in between.

This is assuming that scoring is the thing that draws the majority of fans to the sport in the first place.

Since it bottomed out in the early-to-mid 2010s after rule changes initially led to more goals following the lockout, we have been travelling the inverse bell curve to levels of scoring that hockey fans have grown unaccustomed to.

Led by some of the most productive rosters in this era of hockey, teams are scoring more than 3.1 goals per game on average in 2021-22. It's been the highest-scoring season in the last quarter century in the NHL, and when compared to last season there has been an increase of more than a third of a goal on average per game. What's best: scoring isn't being driven by an uptick in power plays unlike the first few seasons out of the lockout, and instead even-strength production has been nearly solely responsible for the changes in the game.

There isn't a catch-all reason as to why this is shaping up to be the highest-scoring season in modern history, but when comparing the game to seven seasons ago it's clear that the NHL has benefitted from an immeasurable talent uptick.

The likes of Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Kirill Kaprizov, Cale Makar, Artemi Panarin, and Jack Hughes have helped lead an influx of talent that simply wasn't available then, while others contributing to the vitality of the game like Leon Draisaitl and Johnny Gaudreau were just getting their feet wet.

We shouldn't draw too many conclusions from last year's pandemic-shortened season, which exists as an outlier. However, most of the same players driving the results of this season were around last year, which suggests there are other explanations for the improved aesthetics overall.

One of them is general volatility, or more specifically the lack of parity the league has tried so hard to institute.

There are brilliant teams — even brilliant divisions — being balanced out by many awful teams. Now, this counters conventional thinking and the idea that more competitive teams will enhance the races to the postseason and therefore improve the overall product. That we have known the eight postseason-bound teams in the Eastern Conference for months would, in any other previous season, be keeping Gary Bettman up at night. But instead what he, and the rest of us, may be realizing is that the presence of super teams and truly fascinating seasons can carry the product more effectively than the customary — and now largely non-existent — collection of middle-ground teams competing for postseason scraps.

The Florida Panthers most certainly qualify for "super" status, scoring at the highest rate since 1995-96 with 4.12 goals per game with only 13 starts left on the schedule. Who hasn't enjoyed being distracted by them?

Florida represents what's also true, which is that the best teams are built on an attack-minded foundations, not strict defensive tactics.

Sure, there are teams that effectively suck the life out of opponents, but a few of the best squads concede at or above the league average. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, and Edmonton Oilers are among teams scoring and conceding more than three goals per game on average, while teams like the Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche are maybe best-equipped to engage in fire fights.

It's those bad teams, however, which might be driving the scoring uptick more than anything. Four of the five teams easiest to score on over the last decade are competing in the league this season. But to their credit, the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils have been fairly competitive at points. Detroit, for example, has allowed more goals per game than any other team over the last quarter century — exceeding the previous mark set by the lowly expansion Atlanta Thrashers — and yet currently sit 11th in the conference. While immensely flawed, the Red Wings have hardly been a chore to watch.

As it goes, increased scoring has resulted in some astounding individual accomplishments, of which most teams can say they are contributing toward.

With still a little less than a month to spare, Matthews and Draisaitl have exceeded the 50-goal threshold, and could conceivably each hit 60. We have two 100-point scorers — Draisaitl and McDavid — with 120 points in their sights.

There are at least six players with 50-goal potential and 15 players with 80 points on pace for three figures. We could see as many as 30 players reach Benn's 87-point Art Ross Trophy mark before the season is through. Widening the scope, one defenseman — Roman Josi — could reach 100 points, while another — Cale Makar — could hit 30 goals.

There are already 29 30-goal scorers with the possibility of as many as 75 players with the potential to hit the mark that served as the benchmark for an exclusive club not too long ago.

While perhaps a bit ambitious from a projections standpoint, it would mark five times as many to hit the mark than in Benn's Art Ross season when 15 managed the now-very attainable feat.

Building on that: 13 teams produced a 30-goal scorer in 2014-15, a mark which will be doubled this season. In fact, it's possible that only the Flyers, Blues, Canadiens, and Coyotes fail to produce a 30-goal player, but it should be noted that the Blues could have as many as eight 20-goal men and that Clayton Keller was two shy of reaching 30 before suffering his season-ending injury in Arizona.

**

Every NHL season is instructive.

From a fan's standpoint this year, and perhaps the strength of the league as a whole, it's possible we're learning that an uneven spread of talent and a world where fewer teams are either legitimately or falsely competitive is to the benefit of the game.

That is to say, maybe we should embrace the truly great teams that come and go — Golden State Warriors-style — and that we don't need to pretend with the rest.

The volatility, disparity, and lopsidedness to this season has led, almost ironically, to a terrific viewing experience.

There are captivating contests every night. There are performances to be excited about in virtually every market. It's a dream if you're betting overs.

This has been a different NHL in 2021-22, and a better one at that.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Regina, Saskatoon city councils approve request to help fund world junior hockey bid

    City councils in Regina and Saskatoon have unanimously approved a request to put up $350,000 each should the cities win a joint bid to host the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships "I think it's amazing to see Saskatoon and Regina work together," said Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, adding there may be more opportunities to collaborate on bringing major events to the province. "What we've seen in the last few days is the ability to really pull together and bring in

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points