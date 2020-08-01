NHL restart schedule 2020: Updated dates, times, TV channels for qualifying round & playoff games
The NHL is back. For the next three months or less, long-starved fans will be treated to playoff-caliber hockey from the confines of two Canadian bubbles with the hope the league can conclude the 2019-20 season in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you haven't been paying attention since the NHL shut down March 11 (understandable, all things considered), the NHL's qualifying format and schedule for the Stanley Cup playoffs requires a bit of an explaination.
Here's how it will work: 24 teams remain in contention when play restarts Aug. 1 from the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Sixteen of those teams are participating in best-of-five series to qualify for the playoff bracket and also remain eligible for Phase 2 of the NHL's draft lottery. (Think this is confusing? Get a load of that discombobulation.)
The other eight teams — the top four from each conference based on the 2019-20 regular season — have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and will play each other in a round robin to determine seeding. Sunday, Aug. 9 is the last possible day of qualifying games with the first round of Stanley Cup playoffs set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Below is the complete schedule for the NHL's 2020 season restart, including the start times and TV channels for games from both the qualifying and round robin series.
NHL schedule 2020
Here is the day-by-day schedule for the NHL's restart, including games from both the qualifying and round robin series.
Note: The times and TV channels for games on Aug. 6-9 are yet to be determined (only played if necessary). They will be updated when announced.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Game
Time
TV channel
Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Noon ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Blackhawks vs. Oilers
3 p.m. ET
NBC, SN, fuboTV
Panthers vs. Islanders
4 p.m. ET
NBCSN, SN1, fuboTV
Canadiens vs. Penguins
8 p.m. ET
NBC, SN, fuboTV
Jets vs. Flames
10:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN, CBC, SN, fuboTV
Sunday, Aug. 2
Game
Time
TV channel
Coyotes vs. Predators
2 p.m. ET
USA, SN1, fuboTV
Flyers vs. Bruins
3 p.m. ET
NBC, SN, fuboTV
Blues vs. Avalanche
6:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN, fuboTV
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs
8 p.m. ET
NHLN, SN, fuboTV
Wild vs. Canucks
10:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Monday, Aug. 3
Game
Time
TV channel
Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Noon ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Jets vs. Flames
2:30 p.m. ET
NHLN, SN, fuboTV
Capitals vs. Lightning
4 p.m. ET
NBCSN, fuboTV
Stars vs. Golden Knights
6:30 p.m.
NHLN, SN1, fuboTV
Canadiens vs. Penguins
8 p.m. ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Blackhawks vs. Oilers
10:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Game
Time
TV channel
Panthers vs. Islanders
Noon ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Coyotes vs. Predators
2:30 p.m. ET
NHLN, SN1, fuboTV
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs
4 p.m. ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Flames vs. Jets
6:45 p.m. ET
NHLN, SN, fuboTV
Hurricanes vs. Rangers
8 p.m. ET
NBCSN, fuboTV
Wilds vs. Canucks
10:45 p.m. ET
USA, SN, fuboTV
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Game
Time
TV channel
Islanders vs. Panthers
Noon ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Predators vs. Coyotes
2:30 p.m. ET
NHLN, fuboTV
Lightning vs. Bruins
4 p.m. ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Avalanche vs. Stars
6:30 p.m. ET
NHLN, fuboTV
Penguins vs. Canadiens
8 p.m. ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Oilers vs. Blackhawks
10:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN, SN, fuboTV
Thursday, Aug. 6
Game
Time
TV channel
Capitals vs. Flyers
TBD
TBD
Hurricanes vs. Rangers
TBD
TBD
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
TBD
TBD
Golden Knights vs. Blues
TBD
TBD
Canucks vs. Wild
TBD
TBD
Flames vs. Jets
TBD
TBD
Friday, Aug. 7
Game
Time
TV channel
Penguins vs. Canadiens
TBD
TBD
Islanders vs. Panthers
TBD
TBD
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
TBD
TBD
Oilers vs. Blackhawks
TBD
TBD
Predators vs. Coyotes
TBD
TBD
Canucks vs. Wild
TBD
TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8
Game
Time
TV channel
Flyers vs. Lightning
TBD
TBD
Canadiens vs. Penguins
TBD
TBD
Rangers vs. Hurricanes
TBD
TBD
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche
TBD
TBD
Blackhawks vs. Oilers
TBD
TBD
Jets vs. Flames
TBD
TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9
Game
Time
TV channel
Bruins vs. Capitals
TBD
TBD
Panthers vs. Islanders
TBD
TBD
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs
TBD
TBD
Stars vs. Blues
TBD
TBD
Coyotes vs. Predators
TBD
TBD
Wild vs. Canucks
TBD
TBD
How to watch, stream NHL games
All NHL games during the 2020 restart will be broadcast nationally in the United States across either NBC, NBC Sports or their sister station, USA Network. Seven games will also be available on NHL Network. You can stream NHL games via NBCSports.com, NHL.TV or with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
In Canada, most NHL games are shown on Sportsnet and its affiliates. CBC will simulcast Saturday's openening game between the Canadiens and Penguins.
When do the NHL playoffs start in 2020?
Qualifiers and round-robins: Saturday, Aug. 1
First round: Aug. 11
Second round: Aug. 25 (tentative)
Conference finals: Sept. 8 (tentative)
Stanley Cup Final: Sept. 22 (tentative)
The first games of the playoffs, featuring best-of-five series qualifiers, are scheduled for Aug. 1, with Flames vs. Jets, Blackhawks vs. Oilers, Panthers vs. Islanders, Rangers vs. Hurricanes and Canadiens vs. Penguins.
The round-robin section of the postseason will start Aug. 2 with a matchup between the Flyers and Bruins, less than three weeks after the opening of training camps on July 13.
Games will be played in two Canadian "hub cities": Toronto for Eastern Conference games and Edmonton for Western Conference games. The conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be held in Edmonton.
The Stanley Cup Final is scheduled to begin Sept. 22 and be completed no later than Oct. 4.
How do the NHL playoffs work?
Before the playoffs officially start, there will be a "qualifying round" in each conference. The top four seeds in each conference will receive a bye from this round, leaving the fifth through 12th seeds in each conference to face off for the remaining spots in the playoff bracket. These series will be best-of-five matchups, with playoff overtime rules in effect. The winners will move on to face the top four seeds in the next round.
While that's going on, the top four seeds will play a round-robin tournament to determine their seeding for the first round of the playoffs. If these games go to overtime, then they will be played under regular-season overtime rules. If there is a tie in points at the conclusion of the round-robin, then points percentages from the regular season will be used as a tiebreaker.
After the playoff bracket is set, each playoff series will be a best-of-seven, from the first round through the Stanley Cup Final.
Sam Jarden contributed to this article.