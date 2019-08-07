NHL schedule 2019-20: NBC, NBCSN national broadcast lineup

The start of the NHL season is just around the corner, and while fans are already salivating at the thought of puck drop, NBC has teased their taste buds with the announcement of its national television schedule.

A 109-game slate showcases some of the top talent in the NHL, including the first regular-season matchup between the top two players selected in the 2019 NHL draft — the Devils' Jack Hughes and the Rangers' Kaapo Kakko — on Oct. 17. Nine days later it'll be a rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final when the Blues head to Boston; St. Louis will also raise its banner on Oct. 2 on NBCSN.

MORE: Hughes, Kakko lead top 50 players in NHL pipelines for 2019-20

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The coverage also includes big marquee events such as the 2019 Heritage Classic (the Flames versus the Jets in Regina, Saskatchewan), the NHL Global Series pitting the Lightning against the Sabres from Stockholm, the 2020 Winter Classic (Predators and Stars from the Cotton Bowl) and all the All-Star Game festivities in St. Louis.

A complete NHL national broadcast lineup for 2019-20 can be found below:

'Wednesday Night Hockey' schedule

Story continues

Date Matchup Time (ET) Oct. 2 Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues 8:00 p.m. San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights 10:30 p.m. Oct. 9 New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks 10:00 p.m. Oct. 16 Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning 8:00 p.m. Oct. 30 Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues 8:00 p.m. Nov. 6 Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers 8:00 p.m. Date Matchup Time (ET) Nov. 29 N.Y. Rangers at Boston Bruins 1:00 p.m. Jan. 1 Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (Winter Classic) 1:00 p.m. Jan. 19 Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25 NHL All-Star Game 8:00 p.m. Feb. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9 Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15 Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche (Stadium Series) 8:00 p.m. Feb. 16 Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins 12:30 p.m. Boston Bruins at New York Rangers 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals 12:00 p.m. March 1 Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers 12:00 p.m. March 22 Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins 12:00 p.m. March 29 Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers 12:00 p.m. Boston Bruins at New York Rangers 3:30 p.m. Tues., Nov. 5 Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks 10:00 p.m. Nov. 13 Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 p.m. Nov. 20 Washington Capitals at New York Rangers 8:00 p.m. Nov. 27 Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets 7:00 p.m. Dec. 4 St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins 8:00 p.m. Dec. 11 Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. Dec. 18 Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks 8:00 p.m. Jan. 8 Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 p.m. Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings 10:00 p.m. Jan. 15 Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues 8:00 p.m. Jan. 22 Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild 8:00 p.m. Jan. 29 Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Los Angeles Kings 10:00 p.m. Feb. 5 Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks 8:00 p.m. Feb. 12 Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins 7:30 p.m. Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings 10:00 p.m. Feb. 19 New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks 8:00 p.m. Feb. 26 Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche 8:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. Mar. 4 Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals 7:00 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. Mar. 11 San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks 8:00 p.m. Mar. 18 Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers 7:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes 10:00 p.m. Mar. 25 Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks 8:00 p.m. Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights 10:30 p.m. Apr. 1 Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers 7:30 p.m. Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks 10:00 p.m.

MORE: Complete list of all 31 teams' UFA, RFA players

'NHL on NBC' schedule

Nov. 6 Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers 8:00 p.m.

Date Matchup Time (ET) Nov. 29 N.Y. Rangers at Boston Bruins 1:00 p.m. Jan. 1 Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (Winter Classic) 1:00 p.m. Jan. 19 Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25 NHL All-Star Game 8:00 p.m. Feb. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9 Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15 Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche (Stadium Series) 8:00 p.m. Feb. 16 Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins 12:30 p.m. Boston Bruins at New York Rangers 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals 12:00 p.m. March 1 Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers 12:00 p.m. March 22 Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins 12:00 p.m. March 29 Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers 12:00 p.m.

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers 3:30 p.m. Tues., Nov. 5 Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks 10:00 p.m.

'NHL on NBCSN' schedule