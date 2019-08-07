NHL schedule 2019-20: NBC, NBCSN national broadcast lineup
The start of the NHL season is just around the corner, and while fans are already salivating at the thought of puck drop, NBC has teased their taste buds with the announcement of its national television schedule.
A 109-game slate showcases some of the top talent in the NHL, including the first regular-season matchup between the top two players selected in the 2019 NHL draft — the Devils' Jack Hughes and the Rangers' Kaapo Kakko — on Oct. 17. Nine days later it'll be a rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final when the Blues head to Boston; St. Louis will also raise its banner on Oct. 2 on NBCSN.
The coverage also includes big marquee events such as the 2019 Heritage Classic (the Flames versus the Jets in Regina, Saskatchewan), the NHL Global Series pitting the Lightning against the Sabres from Stockholm, the 2020 Winter Classic (Predators and Stars from the Cotton Bowl) and all the All-Star Game festivities in St. Louis.
A complete NHL national broadcast lineup for 2019-20 can be found below:
'Wednesday Night Hockey' schedule
Date
Matchup
Time (ET)
Oct. 2
Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues
8:00 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights
10:30 p.m.
Oct. 9
New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers
7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks
10:00 p.m.
Oct. 16
Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins
7:00 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers
9:30 p.m.
Oct. 23
Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning
8:00 p.m.
Oct. 30
Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues
8:00 p.m.
Nov. 6
Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers
8:00 p.m.
'NHL on NBCSN' schedule
Date
Matchup
Time (ET)
Thurs., Oct. 3
Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
8:00 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 8
San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators
8:00 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 15
Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
7:00 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 17
New York Rangers at New Jersey
7:00 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 26
St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins
7:00 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 26
Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets (Heritage Classic)
10:00 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 29
Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
7:30 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 5
Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6
Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers
8:00 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 8
Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres (NHL Global Series)
2:00 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 12
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers
7:30 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 19
Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues
8:00 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks
10:30 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 26
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks
8:00 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 3
Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators
8:00 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 10
St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres
7:30 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 17
Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
7:00 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 23
New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
7:00 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 27
Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
8:00 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 2
New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders
7:00 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche
9:30 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 5
Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks
7:30 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks
10:00 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 6
Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs
7:00 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 7
Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers
7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 9
Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks
8:30 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 14
Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins
7:00 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 16
Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild
8:00 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 21
Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers
7:30 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 24
NHL All-Star Skills Competition
8:00 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 27
Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars
8:00 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 30
Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils
7:30 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 3
Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings
7:30 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 4
Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
8:00 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 6
Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres
7:00 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers
9:30 p.m.
Sun. Feb. 9
Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
7:30 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 10
Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets
7:00 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 11
Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
7:00 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 13
Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers
7:00 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 16
St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators
6:00 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 18
Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins
7:00 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 23
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
7:30 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
10:00 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 25
Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
8:00 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 27
Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins
7:30 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 1
Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild
8:00 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
10:30 p.m.
Tues., Mar. 3
Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Mar. 5
Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
7:00 p.m.
Sun., March 8
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
7:30 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks
10:00 p.m.
Tues., Mar. 10
Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
7:00 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 15
Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild
7:30 p.m.
Tues., Mar. 17
St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers
7:00 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 22
Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks
10:00 p.m.
Tues., Mar. 24
St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
7:00 p.m.
Thurs., Mar. 26
Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings
7:30 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 29
Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues
7:00 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche
9:30 p.m.