Sabres' Tage Thompson torments Blue Jackets with 5-point first period

Sabres star Tage Thompson had a first period for the ages on Wednesday. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tage Thompson’s first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday looked like something out of NHL 23, and it sure seemed like the Buffalo Sabres sniper was playing on Rookie difficulty.

A four-goal, five-point eruption — culminating with a pair of blistering power-play one-timers that would make prime Alex Ovechkin proud — had the hockey world buzzing during the most dominant period by any individual this season.

Tage Thompson is a literal god pic.twitter.com/nJivABbkRt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 8, 2022

TAGE THOMPSON NOW HAS FOUR... SOMEONE STOP THIS MAN 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/73uwg8z7eQ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 8, 2022

Thompson may have unlocked his scoring prowess last year with a 38-goal breakout, but the Sabres pivot has taken his game to new heights this season. The outburst rockets him to 20 goals, tying him with Bo Horvat for third in the NHL, while his five points shoot him up to fourth place league-wide with 39.

The special period was quite literally one for the history books, as the NHL’s public relations shared just how rare it was.

Tage Thompson became the fourth player in NHL history to score four goals in the first period of a regular-season game, joining Peter Bondra on Feb. 5, 1994, Grant Mulvey on Feb. 3, 1982 and Joe Malone on Feb. 23, 1921.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Ru8lwQMQi1 https://t.co/6kM5j30dA6 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2022

As one might imagine, Hockey Twitter went wild over one of the most jaw-dropping periods of hockey ever seen, as the Sabres exited the ice in Columbus ahead 6-0 after 20 minutes, routing the Metropolitan Division’s basement dwellers.

Tage Thompson is the best hockey player ever born in Arizona — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 8, 2022

A wise man once said "Tage Thompson is what Patrik Laine could have been" and here we are — Shawn Ferris (@shawnferris98) December 8, 2022

Tage Thompson after that fourth goal went in pic.twitter.com/b0w5kk6KzA — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) December 8, 2022

Evolving “Wrong about Tage Thompson in general” Wild — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) December 8, 2022

I’ll take heat for this but Tage Thompson is playing like a poor man’s Mario Lemieux for how talented he is given his size. #LetsGoBuffalo



*ducks & covers* https://t.co/cwWcryzZSX — Grady Sas (@GradySas) December 8, 2022

Tage Thompson doesn't look like he even believes he has:



FOUR GOALS AND AN ASSIST IN THE FIRST PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/gXJmXYkWQr — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) December 8, 2022

truly one of the best hockey stories of the past... decade? who possibly saw this coming? and he becomes a total unicorn. awesome https://t.co/4Vj8Sd7crT — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 8, 2022

We need to go make Tage Thompson a 99 Overall immediately. — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) December 8, 2022

Despite Thompson’s outstanding season to date, the Sabres have struggled to keep themselves in the fight in a loaded Atlantic Division, which is heartbreaking for fans dreaming of how his exceptional power forward game would translate to the playoffs.

Before Wednesday's contest, the Sabres sat seventh in the Atlantic, just two points up on the last-place Ottawa Senators, with a middling 11-13-1 record.

