NHL rumors: Rangers reportedly clear needed cap space with Kevin Shattenkirk buyout

The New York Rangers plan to buy out the contract of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, per multiple reports. The New York Post's Brett Cyrgalis was first to report on the potential transaction.

The team got a 48-hour buyout window after settling on a two-year deal with restricted free agent Pavel Buchnevich on Friday, and with oustanding business remaining in free agency — namely RFAs Brendan Lemieux and Anthony Deangelo — New York has reportedly made the decision to buy out the last two years of Shattenkirk's contract.

The 30-year-old defenseman orginallly signed with the Rangers in the 2017 offseason, signing a four-year, $26 million deal that carries an AAV of $6.65 million. As per CapFriendly.com, the buy out will span over four years, and in 2019-20 the Rangers will clear up about $5,166,667 in cap space.

Shattenkirk, 30, played in 73 games with New York last season, recording two goals, 28 points and a plus/minus rating of minus-15.

The 6-foot, 206-pounder joined the Rangers in the summer of 2017, signing a four-year, $26 million deal, looking to bring offensive prowess on defense and bolster the overall blue line as New York looked to become a Cup-caliber club once again. However, he fell short of expectations, unable to truly make an impact on the power play or move the puck well up ice. He also found himself prone to mistakes, while also falling victim to injuries.

With Jacob Trouba coming in as the clear No. 1 defenseman, along with Deangelo, Adam Fox and Brendan Smith filling out the right-hand side, Shattenkirk became expendable, and in the end, was the odd-man out.

As New York continues the revamp its overall roster, the team will look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17.