NHL rumors: Karlsson, DeBrincat trade talks at standstill, Coyotes eyeing Dumba

Deals for Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson and Senators forward Alex DeBrincat are proving to be complicated.

After a fast-paced weekend full of signings and trades following the opening of the NHL's free agency period, there are still plenty of question marks lingering around the league as front offices continue fine-tuning their rosters.

Here are the latest rumors and whispers around the NHL.

Karlsson trade proving complicated to pull off

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletic's Rob Rossi reported on Tuesday that trade talks around Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson remain at a standstill as teams close in on the Sharks superstar.

The Pittsburgh Penguins seem to be one of the frontrunners at the moment, as both management and Karlsson are interested in seeing a deal be completed, according to Rossi.

Rossi says the Sharks are comfortable waiting for the best possible offer, however, as they feel they have good leverage in these negotiations.

The Carolina Hurricanes were reported to be heavily involved in trade talks for Karlsson as well.

A deal for the NHL's Norris Trophy winner is proving to be complicated. (Getty Images)

DeBrincat still waiting to be dealt

Both the NHL draft and July 1 have come and gone, and Alex DeBrincat is still a member of the Ottawa Senators.

Not much progress has been made since the prolific sniper told the Senators in early June that he would not be signing a long-term contract, and DeBrincat's agent has made it clear that they are not responsible for the slow pace of negotiations so far.

“As far as I have been advised, there has been no agreement of any kind on an actual trade involving Alex and I would require that before entering into an actual negotiation,” agent Jeff Jackson told The Athletic. “We are waiting patiently for that to happen.”

As for why a potential deal is being held up, Jackson was not shy about pointing fingers.

“Agents and players don’t make trades … that’s the GM’s job,” he said.

While DeBrincat's contract does not include a no-trade clause, he will have some say into where he's dealt, as his new team would look to ink the 25-year-old to a long-term contract.

DeBrincat has a qualifying offer for $9 million for 2023-24, but Ottawa intends to take the forward to arbitration if he is to remain with the team for next season.

Bouchard likely getting bridge deal

The Edmonton Oilers' biggest piece of business this offseason might be re-signing promising defenseman Evan Bouchard after the 23-year-old put up his second consecutive 40-point season.

On the latest edition of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Bouchard and the Oilers may be closing in on a two-year bridge deal in the $3.5-$4 million range.

Edmonton also has to re-sign forward Ryan McLeod, who broke through as a valuable bottom-six contributor last season with 23 points in 57 games.

Dumba destined for the Desert?

Friedman also reported that unrestricted free agent defenseman Matt Dumba could be a target for the Arizona Coyotes, who could use some veterans to insulate their young core.

"Matt Dumba has not signed yet, I think this could be where he ends up," Friedman said. "Arizona has a spot open and I think he's a player they have interest in."

Friedman did not rule out Dumba settling for another destination, but maintained that Arizona is holding out hope it can secure the 28-year-old's services.

Dumba is coming off a 14-point season, the lowest tally he's registered since his rookie campaign. He is coming off a five-year, $30 million ($6M AAV) contract, but should receive significantly less money and term on the next deal he signs.